IND vs ENG 2021: "Hard to curb natural instincts" - Zaheer Khan trusts Rohit Sharma to convert hard-earned starts into a big knock 

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan assessed Rohit Sharma's series of dismissals after surviving the initial tough phase of play. He felt that the Indian opener is doing a good job of settling down, and banks on him to make minor adjustments and convert the starts into big scores in the future.

Rohit Sharma was agonizingly dismissed right at the end of the first session during the first Test against England after having dug in and played over a hundred deliveries. He played an ill-fated trademark hook shot off Ollie Robinson that found Sam Curran in the deep. The wicket triggered a collapse for India in the next session before rain ended the day's play.

Commenting on Rohit Sharma's tendency to lose his wicket after gaining a substantial start, Zaheer Khan noted how prolific he has been in terms of converting his starts in the past. The former left-arm pacer believes that a big knock is not that far away for the Indian opener.

Zaheer Khan said on Cricbuzz Chatter:

"He is fulfilling his responsibility for the team at the top of the order by seeing out the tough phase and then he brings out his natural game where it's about converting 40s into 100s, something in which he is very proficient. I'm sure you'll see a big knock from him soon."

He did the hard work not only in this innings, but in the past as well: Zaheer Khan

Rohit Sharma has generally handed the team a solid foundation to bank upon ever since his promotion as an opener in Tests. However, in away Tests he has failed to make most of those starts. Zaheer Khan noted that once Rohit Sharma's natural instinct takes over, he proceeds to lose his wicket.

"He had done the hard work. Not only in this innings, but before as well. When natural instinct takes over after having dealt with the initial tough phase of play, he, unfortunately, loses his wicket. You cannot curb your natural instinct for a long period of time. He played over 100 deliveries, he got through the tough time, so he already did the job for his team," Zaheer Khan elaborated.

A solid start from #TeamIndia openers as they bring up a fine 50-run partnership between them 💪



Live - https://t.co/TrX6JMiei2 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/jJ1inOyrau — BCCI (@BCCI) August 5, 2021

Rohit Sharma also addressed his dismissal following the end of a rain-curtailed Day 2 in Nottingham. He noted how he has to keep playing shots in order to keep the scoreboard moving and respect the conditions at the same time.

