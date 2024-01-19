Zaka Ashraf resigns as Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee head – Reports

Zaka Ashraf has reportedly resigned from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee head. The move came after the Shan Masood-led side were whitewashed 0-3 in the Test series against Australia. Pakistan are also on the verge of suffering a 0-5 clean sweep under newly-appointed skipper Shaheen Afridi in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand.

Ashraf, who replaced Najam Sethi, was appointed as PCB's Chairman by the Board of Governors on July 6, 2023. His term was further extended by the caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar in November last year.

Ashraf was quoted as saying by Geo TV:

"I was working for the betterment of cricket but it is not possible for us to work in this way. Now it is up to Prime Minister [Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar], whomever he nominates [will take my place].”

Expand Tweet

During Ashraf’s tenure, the Men in Green played in the Asia Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup. The Men in Green failed to reach the final of the Asia Cup and finished fifth in the 2023 ODI World Cup points table. Following the two tournaments, Babar Azam resigned as Pakistan's captain across formats.

Meanwhile, Mickey Arthur, alongside Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick, also submitted his resignation after being moved to the National Cricket Academy.

Former captain Mohammad Hafeez recently replaced Arthur as team director while ex-pacer Wahab Riaz was appointed as the selection committee’s head.

“We couldn't grab the opportunity in middle overs” – Shaheen Afridi on Pakistan’s loss in 4th T20I vs NZ

Shaheen Afridi, meanwhile, expressed his disappointment as Pakistan continued their losing spree in New Zealand in the ongoing five-match T20I series.

The speedster pointed out that the batting and bowling units failed to consolidate despite him and Mohammad Rizwan providing solid starts in the two departments. He said in the post-match show:

“I think the way Rizwan gave us the start, it was very good. Unfortunately, we couldn't grab the opportunity in middle overs.”

Afridi continued:

“I try to take wickets in the first over. I feel 170 was a good total on this pitch, and if we had grabbed our chances, we could have won this game.”

Expand Tweet

The Men in Green will now be looking for a consolation win in the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App