"How will they improve unless they play and gain exposure?” - Misbah-ul-Haq feels playing against Zimbabwe is important

Pakistan cricket team's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq believes the higher-ranked teams should play Tests against lower-ranked nations instead of adopting a selfish approach. According to Misbah, playing against better sides will help the upcoming teams to improve themselves.

Former Pakistan player Ramiz Raja slammed Zimbabwe after their defeat against Pakistan. Another former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif opined the Men in Green should consider playing more games against top teams instead of playing Test series versus Zimbabwe.

However, Misbah-ul-Haq defended the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s decision to organize a 2-match Test series against Zimbabwe. Speaking to reporters in a virtual press conference, Misbah said:

“You can’t just think about yourself when playing cricket. If we do that I think it is an injustice to the sport and would hamper its development. Whichever teams are strong currently, just like New Zealand is at the top, whoever is not at the top was a starter and a weak team during the initial stage of their development. How will they improve unless they play and gain exposure?”

Misbah-ul-Haq explains why teams like Zimbabwe are struggling in Tests

Ramiz Raja had also said that Zimbabwe should stay away from Test cricket for a while and concentrate on white-ball matches. However, Misbah-ul-Haq had a different view on this matter as well. He felt Zimbabwe could not perform well in the game's most extended format because they did not get enough Tests.

"I don't think this should be the mindset that we don't allow these teams to compete. The real reason for the absence of that quality is because they are not getting that kind of cricket," Misbah-ul-Haq added.

Both Pakistan and Zimbabwe will not play Test cricket for a while now. Zimbabwe will next tour Ireland for six white-ball matches in August, and the Pakistani players will participate in the second phase of PSL 2021.