India's next-gen wicketkeepers

Aditya Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
438   //    23 Aug 2018, 10:40 IST

England Lions v India A - Day Four
England Lions v India A - Day Four

There are very few players who have had the impact that MS Dhoni created in the Indian Cricket Team. Team India got MSD in 2005 who played 90 test matches(2005-2014) and is considered to be one of the greatest of all time.

But, all has not been so well for Team India since his retirement. With the recent specialist, WK Wriddhiman Saha injured (although his batting position raised a few questions) selectors have been forced to go back to Parthiv Patel and Dinesh Karthik whose performances were below according to the standards set by the team.

Its high time we look at the future of Wicketkeeping in India.

“There’s no one to help wicketkeepers in India,” More said in an interview with The Times of India. “That’s not enough. You ought to have people assigned to monitor their growth in domestic games. Video footage is available but no one to monitor and help these boys,” More said before adding, “We even need wicket-keeping coaches who can travel with the team and get the glovemen ready before the first game on an away tour.”

Pant getting a debut in England is remarkable in a way that we are keen on finding a batsman-wicketkeeper rather than a wicketkeeper-batsman.

Let's take a look at some other players who are in line.

1. SANJU SAMSON

He has given some exceptional performances in the previous years of IPL and in the domestic circuit but still hasn't lived up to the potential. Also considered to be a better keeper than Pant by some critics but having failed the Yo-Yo test has raised questions about him being another wasted talent.

2. KL RAHUL

Since his debut, he has scored a century in every format of the game and is probably the best batsman in the list.

Although he's not a specialised keeper and his keeping skills have been frequently criticized now and then. But, if he improves he is definitely one of the favourites.

3. ISHAN KISHAN

Not many people know about him but he has performed quite well in recent IPL and surely this left-hander has a lot of potential and will be one of the names to look forward to.


