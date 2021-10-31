"No energy left in them" - Fans respond agitatedly after abysmal batting performance

Indian batters wilted under pressure in the crucial match against New Zealand and could muster only 110/7 in their innings at Dubai today. Both teams needed a win with Pakistan way ahead in the group after a hat-trick of victories.

The Indian innings never had any sort of momentum after they were invited to bat first by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. None of the batters looked in rhythm as they struggled for timing throughout the innings. Ravindra Jadeja hit a couple of lusty blows late in the innings to take them past 100 after a monumental struggle in the the middle overs.

Indian cricket fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment about the abysmal batting performance from Team India.

Fans respond agitatedly to flop show from India

Guardians_of_the_Nation @love_for_nation

#INDvsNZ Kam se kam petrol price se to zyada run maar dete 😞 Kam se kam petrol price se to zyada run maar dete 😞#INDvsNZ

raj @rajbro01 #IndvsNZ

Team India under Kohli is performing just like how Congress party performs in elections under Pappu Team India under Kohli is performing just like how Congress party performs in elections under Pappu #IndvsNZTeam India under Kohli is performing just like how Congress party performs in elections under Pappu

Raghav Acharya @raghavacharya95

Whatever the nature of the pitch, this Score is Not enough on any surface.

have to bat diabolically badly to lose this.



#INDvsNZ

VsNewZealand

#T20WorldCup Horrid batting performance by #India , far worse than against #Pakistan when Lost by 10 wickets.Whatever the nature of the pitch, this Score is Not enough on any surface. #NewZealand have to bat diabolically badly to lose this. #India VsNewZealand Horrid batting performance by #India, far worse than against #Pakistan when Lost by 10 wickets. Whatever the nature of the pitch, this Score is Not enough on any surface.#NewZealand have to bat diabolically badly to lose this.#INDvsNZ #IndiaVsNewZealand #T20WorldCup https://t.co/Mpi2RoYXCI

Rishi @Rishi13B #INDvsNZ When you drop your in-form young player for lazy ones, this kind of result is inevitable. #suryakumaryadav When you drop your in-form young player for lazy ones, this kind of result is inevitable. #suryakumaryadav #INDvsNZ

Manjunath @Manjnath1960 @imVkohli , @ImRo45 @hardikpandya7 @anandmahindra twitter.com/manjnath1960/s… Manjunath @Manjnath1960 @Iyervval @KiranKS Duo of @imVkohli and @RaviShastriOfc have no idea of reading pitch or selecting team! We are playing with just 4 complete batsmen including Keeper Ishan! Ishan should have replaced Hardik ! Lets pray out of form Kohli, Pant and Hardik comes good! @MRVChennai Duo of @imVkohli and @RaviShastriOfc have no idea of reading pitch or selecting team! We are playing with just 4 complete batsmen including Keeper Ishan! Ishan should have replaced Hardik ! Lets pray out of form Kohli, Pant and Hardik comes good! @MRVChennai @Iyervval @KiranKS @RishabhPant17 all awfully out of form during entire IPL! Same with Suryakumar. And these form nucleus of team!We are losing not inspite of IPL but because of excessive mediocre IPL! Even selectors responsible @ARanganathan72 @imVkohli , @ImRo45 @hardikpandya7 @RishabhPant17 all awfully out of form during entire IPL! Same with Suryakumar. And these form nucleus of team!We are losing not inspite of IPL but because of excessive mediocre IPL! Even selectors responsible @ARanganathan72 @anandmahindra twitter.com/manjnath1960/s…

Man Utd is back! @ujjwalingolikar

Ishan Kishan - Clueless

Rohit Sharma - Drop him

Kohli - Retire from T-20

Rishab Pant - Cant perform even in ads

Hardik Pandya - Why is he even here

Jadeja - Occasional fighter

Shardul - Luck or no luck

Shami - 🤫

Bumrah - Finished

Varun - Ineffective

#INDvsNZ KL Rahul - IPL sherIshan Kishan - CluelessRohit Sharma - Drop himKohli - Retire from T-20Rishab Pant - Cant perform even in adsHardik Pandya - Why is he even hereJadeja - Occasional fighterShardul - Luck or no luckShami - 🤫Bumrah - FinishedVarun - Ineffective KL Rahul - IPL sherIshan Kishan - CluelessRohit Sharma - Drop himKohli - Retire from T-20Rishab Pant - Cant perform even in adsHardik Pandya - Why is he even hereJadeja - Occasional fighterShardul - Luck or no luckShami - 🤫Bumrah - FinishedVarun - Ineffective#INDvsNZ

Sunit Kumar Roy🇮🇳 @sunitkroy

Virat, Rahul and Rohit should not play against Namibia. Anand Ranganathan @ARanganathan72 Look, I won’t lie. These are tough times for our cricket team, on and off the field. But that’s precisely when it needs our support. We should stand by them come what may and if we do I am certain our boys will give Namibia a tough fight, might even beat them. Miracles do happen. Look, I won’t lie. These are tough times for our cricket team, on and off the field. But that’s precisely when it needs our support. We should stand by them come what may and if we do I am certain our boys will give Namibia a tough fight, might even beat them. Miracles do happen. No energy left in them. It's time for @BCCI to think.Virat, Rahul and Rohit should not play against Namibia. twitter.com/ARanganathan72… No energy left in them. It's time for @BCCI to think.Virat, Rahul and Rohit should not play against Namibia. twitter.com/ARanganathan72…

Freddie Wilde @fwildecricket #NZ 'z pace bowling was smart. In the Powerplay their quicks hammered away on a good & full length (76% balls) - this brought two early wickets. With #IND reeling they then went short: 58% of their post-Powerplay balls were into the pitch, stifling the scoring. #T20WorldCup #NZ'z pace bowling was smart. In the Powerplay their quicks hammered away on a good & full length (76% balls) - this brought two early wickets. With #IND reeling they then went short: 58% of their post-Powerplay balls were into the pitch, stifling the scoring. #T20WorldCup

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan #T20WorldCup Let’s be honest … For all the talent & depth in #India cricket they under achieved massively for years in white ball Cricket … #Fact Let’s be honest … For all the talent & depth in #India cricket they under achieved massively for years in white ball Cricket … #Fact #T20WorldCup

Vikrant Gupta @vikrantgupta73 Fear of Failure writ large within the Indian camp. You can’t be this bad #IndvsNZ Fear of Failure writ large within the Indian camp. You can’t be this bad #IndvsNZ

The pitch was certainly slower than from the previous game: Ish Sodhi

Kiwi leg spinner Ish Sodhi (2/17) opined that the pitch was a lot slower than the one we saw in the match between Australia and England yesterday. Reflecting on his match-defining spell after the first innings against India, Ish Sodhi spoke to broadcasters and said:

"The pitch was certainly more slower than we saw in the previous game(the England vs Australia game). A bit of grass cover but it played slower than expected. The main tactic for us was to bowl first at this venue. Teams have had success here bowling first, so the toss was based on that opinion. It didn't turn a lot or something, but it did when we bowled a touch bit slow. It is tough to catch under the lights here, so it is unfortunate with those two drops. If you had asked before the start of the game, if you had told us we could restrict them to under 120, we would have certainly taken it happily."

The Indian bowlers now have the uphill task of defending a mediocre total, with dew expected to kick in big time in the second innings.

Edited by S Chowdhury