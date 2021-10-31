"No energy left in them" - Fans respond agitatedly after abysmal batting performance

Indian batters wilted under pressure in the crucial match against New Zealand and could muster only 110/7 in their innings at Dubai today. Both teams needed a win with Pakistan way ahead in the group after a hat-trick of victories.
The Indian innings never had any sort of momentum after they were invited to bat first by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. None of the batters looked in rhythm as they struggled for timing throughout the innings. Ravindra Jadeja hit a couple of lusty blows late in the innings to take them past 100 after a monumental struggle in the the middle overs.
Indian cricket fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment about the abysmal batting performance from Team India.
Fans respond agitatedly to flop show from India
The pitch was certainly slower than from the previous game: Ish Sodhi
Kiwi leg spinner Ish Sodhi (2/17) opined that the pitch was a lot slower than the one we saw in the match between Australia and England yesterday. Reflecting on his match-defining spell after the first innings against India, Ish Sodhi spoke to broadcasters and said:
"The pitch was certainly more slower than we saw in the previous game(the England vs Australia game). A bit of grass cover but it played slower than expected. The main tactic for us was to bowl first at this venue. Teams have had success here bowling first, so the toss was based on that opinion. It didn't turn a lot or something, but it did when we bowled a touch bit slow. It is tough to catch under the lights here, so it is unfortunate with those two drops. If you had asked before the start of the game, if you had told us we could restrict them to under 120, we would have certainly taken it happily."
The Indian bowlers now have the uphill task of defending a mediocre total, with dew expected to kick in big time in the second innings.