"No energy left in them" - Fans respond agitatedly after abysmal batting performance

Modified Oct 31, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Indian batters wilted under pressure in the crucial match against New Zealand and could muster only 110/7 in their innings at Dubai today. Both teams needed a win with Pakistan way ahead in the group after a hat-trick of victories.

The Indian innings never had any sort of momentum after they were invited to bat first by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. None of the batters looked in rhythm as they struggled for timing throughout the innings. Ravindra Jadeja hit a couple of lusty blows late in the innings to take them past 100 after a monumental struggle in the the middle overs.

Indian cricket fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment about the abysmal batting performance from Team India.

Fans respond agitatedly to flop show from India

Kam se kam petrol price se to zyada run maar dete 😞#INDvsNZ
#IndvsNZTeam India under Kohli is performing just like how Congress party performs in elections under Pappu
Horrid batting performance by #India, far worse than against #Pakistan when Lost by 10 wickets. Whatever the nature of the pitch, this Score is Not enough on any surface.#NewZealand have to bat diabolically badly to lose this.#INDvsNZ #IndiaVsNewZealand #T20WorldCup https://t.co/Mpi2RoYXCI
Indian players🏏 body language doesn't seems okay . Something is wrong with team India .🇮🇳 #INDvsNZ #NZvsIND #NZvIND #INDvNZ #BCCI #kohli #Indian #mentor #RohitSharma #T20WorldCup https://t.co/zOndyw2bO6
#India need #jarvo69 to save this match. #INDvsNZ#IndiaVsNewZealand https://t.co/3TVWHumtn3
When you drop your in-form young player for lazy ones, this kind of result is inevitable. #suryakumaryadav #INDvsNZ
#INDvsNZ @imVkohli का चेला का हुआ फट गया https://t.co/km7U3dxOiP
Indian Team vs Indian Fans.#INDvsNZ https://t.co/8Va52hIssf
Indians Players Underperforming In World Cup Meanwhile Mentor Dhoni* #INDvsNZ https://t.co/OTlwQOl2ZT
Hosla Babu Hosla 😂 Kabhi Kabhi aysa Hota rehta Hai Zindagi maein 😂#INDvsNZ #Cricbuzz #IndiaVsNewZealand #TeamIndia https://t.co/osRT6XxyhT
@imVkohli , @ImRo45 @hardikpandya7 @RishabhPant17 all awfully out of form during entire IPL! Same with Suryakumar. And these form nucleus of team!We are losing not inspite of IPL but because of excessive mediocre IPL! Even selectors responsible @ARanganathan72 @anandmahindra twitter.com/manjnath1960/s…
KL Rahul - IPL sherIshan Kishan - CluelessRohit Sharma - Drop himKohli - Retire from T-20Rishab Pant - Cant perform even in adsHardik Pandya - Why is he even hereJadeja - Occasional fighterShardul - Luck or no luckShami - 🤫Bumrah - FinishedVarun - Ineffective#INDvsNZ
No energy left in them. It's time for @BCCI to think.Virat, Rahul and Rohit should not play against Namibia. twitter.com/ARanganathan72…
Rohit Vadapav #INDvsNZ https://t.co/ZW6DffCLjn
#NZ'z pace bowling was smart. In the Powerplay their quicks hammered away on a good & full length (76% balls) - this brought two early wickets. With #IND reeling they then went short: 58% of their post-Powerplay balls were into the pitch, stifling the scoring. #T20WorldCup
I think the approach of virat and rohit in t20i are outdated. They play t20i as extended version of odi. Look at england!!!@sports_tak @vikrantgupta73 @rawatrahul9 @rashikarajput01 #India #INDvNZ
Let’s be honest … For all the talent & depth in #India cricket they under achieved massively for years in white ball Cricket … #Fact #T20WorldCup
Fear of Failure writ large within the Indian camp. You can’t be this bad #IndvsNZ
Disappointing batting to say the least. #INDvsNZ
Come on lads ! Self belief 🇮🇳 #INDvsNZ

The pitch was certainly slower than from the previous game: Ish Sodhi

Kiwi leg spinner Ish Sodhi (2/17) opined that the pitch was a lot slower than the one we saw in the match between Australia and England yesterday. Reflecting on his match-defining spell after the first innings against India, Ish Sodhi spoke to broadcasters and said:

"The pitch was certainly more slower than we saw in the previous game(the England vs Australia game). A bit of grass cover but it played slower than expected. The main tactic for us was to bowl first at this venue. Teams have had success here bowling first, so the toss was based on that opinion. It didn't turn a lot or something, but it did when we bowled a touch bit slow. It is tough to catch under the lights here, so it is unfortunate with those two drops. If you had asked before the start of the game, if you had told us we could restrict them to under 120, we would have certainly taken it happily."

The Indian bowlers now have the uphill task of defending a mediocre total, with dew expected to kick in big time in the second innings.

