Three match-winning bowling spells by Indian bowlers at Queen's Park Oval  in ODI cricket

The Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, has been a happy hunting ground for team India in ODI cricket in the recent past. After losing to Sri Lanka in a group match at the 2007 World Cup and getting knocked out of the tournament, team India have not lost an ODI at the said stadium in 15 years.

Overall, the Men in Blue have played 24 ODIs at the Queen's Park Oval. Out of the 24 ODIs, they have emerged victorious in 13 ODIs, have lost 10 and one was washed out due to rain.

BCCI @BCCI



#TeamIndia #WIvIND Reactions from the dugout and change room as @akshar2026 sealed the ODI series in style Reactions from the dugout and change room as @akshar2026 sealed the ODI series in style 😎👏#TeamIndia #WIvIND https://t.co/ZB8B6CMEbP

Team India won the second ODI on Sunday (July 24) and gained a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match ODI series. The third ODI will be played on July 27, 2022, at the Queen's Park Oval.

No Indian bowler has to date picked up five wickets in an ODI at the Queen's Park Oval. However, there have been a few match-winning bowling spells by Indian bowlers in ODI cricket on the said ground. Here is a look at three such match-winning spells at the Queen's Park Oval:

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar- 4/8 against Sri Lanka in 2013

Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up four wickets for eight runs against Sri Lanka in 2013

Bhuvi was at his lethal best against Sri Lanka on July 9, 2013. Team India were competing in a tri-nation tournament featuring the hosts West Indies and Sri Lanka. In a group match against the latter, Kumar blew away the Sri Lankan top order with accurate bowling.

ComeOn Cricket 🏏🇮🇳 @ComeOnCricket Test - (4/88, 4/8)

ODI - (5/42, 4/8)

T20I - (4/22)



Bhuvneshwar Kumar ~ Only Indian with 4fer against SL in all Formats Test - (4/88, 4/8)ODI - (5/42, 4/8)T20I - (4/22)Bhuvneshwar Kumar ~ Only Indian with 4fer against SL in all Formats

India were put in to bat after Sri Lanka won the toss. On a difficult wicket, team India managed to score 129 runs for the loss of three wickets in 29 overs. Rohit Sharma was the top scorer, scoring 48 runs in the Indian innings.

Due to rain interruptions, Sri Lanka were given a revised target of 177 as per the D/L method. Bhuvi was unplayable in his opening spell. He accounted for the wickets of Upul Tharanga (caught by Suresh Raina), Kumar Sangakkara (LBW), Mahela Jayawardene (caught by Murali Vijay), and Lahiru Thirimanne (caught by Virat Kohli). Sri Lanka were reduced to 31 for the loss of four wickets. Kumar single-handedly cleaned up Sri Lanka's experienced top-order.

Sri Lanka were bundled out for 96 in 24.4 overs, with 'Bhuvi' picking up four wickets and conceding just eight runs in six overs. He was awarded Man of the Match for his match-winning bowling spell at the Queen's Park Oval.

#2 Amit Mishra- 4/31 against West Indies in 2011

Amit Mishra had impressive figures of 4-31 at the stadium in 2011

Amit Mishra was the chief destroyer of the West Indian batting on June 8, 2011. Having been put into bat after losing the toss, the Windies openers played cautiously and added 50 runs for the first wicket.

Amit Mishra thereafter accounted for opener Kirk Edwards and dismissed him caught behind by Parthiv Patel. Mishra then broke the backbone of the Windies middle-order and picked up the wickets of Kieron Pollard (LBW), Dwayne Bravo (caught by Harbhajan Singh) and Carlton Baugh (bowled). He was accurate in the middle overs and picked up four wickets for just 31 runs in 10 overs. The Windies were reduced to 240 for the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs.

Team India chased the target with ease, losing only three wickets.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja- 4/23 against Sri Lanka in 2013

Ravindra Jadeja has the best figures for an Indian spinner at the Queen's Park Oval

The tri-nation tournament in 2013 witnessed a cliffhanger in the final game, with Team India emerging victorious by the narrowest margin of one wicket. MS Dhoni held his nerves and scored an unbeaten 45 from 52 balls to guide his team to a famous win. Team India chased a target of 202 with two balls to spare.

Earlier, on a difficult wicket to bat, Sri Lanka managed to score 201 runs before being bowled out in 48.5 overs. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja was the most successful Indian bowler, picking up four wickets for 23 runs in 7.5 overs.

His first victim was Dinesh Chandimal. He thereafter accounted for the wickets of Rangana Herath, Lasith Malinga, and Suranga Lakmal and was instrumental in bowling out the opposition for a score of 201.

Jadeja's figures of four for 23 remain the best for an Indian spinner to date at the Queen's Park Oval.

LIVE POLL Q. Will an Indian bowler pick up 5 wickets in an ODI at Queen's Park Oval in the third ODI? Yes No 5 votes so far