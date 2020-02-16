No junior and senior culture, all about communication: Mayank Agarwal on India's dressing room atmosphere

Raj FOLLOW ANALYST News

SHARE

Mayank Agarwal

After failing in the first innings, the Indian batsmen found form in the second dig as they all got some valuable runs against New Zealand XI which saw the warm-up match end in a draw. Mayank Agarwal, who has struggled to find form in New Zealand so far, gave a glimpse of his pedigree with a fluent 81 before he retired. Speaking to reporters after the match, the right-hander spoke about the minor tweaks he had to make to his game and also about his camaraderie with Prithvi Shaw. Mayank Agarwal said after the match,

"Vikram sir and me, we have sat down and spoken about the areas where we need to improve. Yes, we have worked on it. After I got out in the first innings, I went back behind to the nets, did a lot of drills. I am happy whatever I have worked on is coming good now.”

He also spoke about the culture in the Indian dressing room and said that there is an atmosphere of free communication and no one believes in the concept of junior and senior. India could opt for the combination of Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw as their opener in the first Test and as per him, they share a very good understanding.

"Whether it is me telling him something or whether it is him tell me anything. This team culture is beyond senior and junior and the number of matches we have played. It's all about communication, going out there, helping each other, finding ways to succeed."

The performance of the bowlers and then the batsmen will give the Indian team the much needed boost ahead of the first Test match. Agarwal, who has been consistent in the home season, sounded keen to continue this confidence into the Test matches.

Also read | New Zealand vs India 2020: Ishant Sharma passes fitness test