"Nobody would say no to India if they were in the same situation" - Usman Khawaja on international teams canceling Pakistan tours

Veteran Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja recently shared his thoughts on the possibility of Pakistan staging international matches. Although international cricket returned to Pakistan in 2019 after a long hiatus, the bigger cricketing nations are still reluctant to travel to the country.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently received a huge blow as their much-awaited international season ground to dust. New Zealand abandoned their tour of Pakistan without even playing a game, citing security reasons. England then called off their short tour which consisted of two T20Is.

Babar Azam @babarazam258 Disappointed, yet again. We have always tried to accommodate the interests of the game but others simply don't. We have come a long way in our cricketing journey and it will only get better with time. We will not only survive but thrive as well. In shaa'Allah. 🇵🇰❤️🏏 Disappointed, yet again. We have always tried to accommodate the interests of the game but others simply don't. We have come a long way in our cricketing journey and it will only get better with time. We will not only survive but thrive as well. In shaa'Allah. 🇵🇰❤️🏏

According to Khawaja, Pakistan has demonstrated it is a safe country to play in by successfully staging tournaments like the PSL. The 34-year-old sees no reason why countries should not start touring Pakistan in a proper manner.

"I feel it’s very easy for players and organisations to say no to Pakistan, because it’s Pakistan. I think the same thing would apply too, if it were Bangladesh," Khawaja was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. "But nobody would say no to India, if they’re in the same situation.

"Money talks, we all know that, and that’s probably a big part of it. They keep proving time and time again through their tournaments that they’re a safe place to play cricket. I think there’s no reason why we shouldn’t go back."

Australia are scheduled to tour Pakistan in 2022, but PCB chairman Ramiz Raja believes they could follow England and New Zealand in pulling out.

I’ve heard nothing but reports about people feeling safe: Usman Khawaja

Khawaja, who played for Islamabad United in the PSL this year, said the players felt comfortable and secure during the Pakistan leg of the tournament. The 34-year-old said security measures in the country have improved by leaps and bounds in recent years.

Also Read

"There’s a lot of security. Heavy, heavy security," he said. "I’ve heard nothing but reports about people feeling safe. Even talking to the guys during the PSL about what it’s like ... they would say the same thing to me ‘like 10 years ago, maybe not, but now 100 per cent’."

Khawaja was born in Islamabad but migrated to Australia at the age of five. He made his debut in the 2010-11 Ashes and became the first player of Pakistan origin to don the Baggy Green.

Edited by Arvind Sriram