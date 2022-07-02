Northamptonshire vs India, 2nd T20 Warm-Up Match: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India will face Northamptonshire in a warm-up game as a part of their preparations for their limited-overs series against England on Sunday. The County Ground in Northampton will host this contest.

Northamptonshire have had a decent journey in the ongoing T20 Blast 2022. They have played 14 games so far, having won six of those and lost as many, with two being washed out due to rain. They faced Leicestershire in their previous fixture and suffered a one-run loss. They will look to be at their best while facing the Indian T20 side, which proved to be too strong for Derbyshire.

India faced Derbyshire in their first warm-up game. It was a solid performance from them as they won the game convincingly. After electing to bowl first, the Indian bowlers stepped up and restricted Derbyshire to 150 in their 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik finished with two wickets each, with Axar Patel and Venkatesh Iyer chippied in with a wicket apiece.

The batters then stepped up and backed up their bowlers as they chased down the total comfortably in the 17th over. Contributions from Sanju Samson (38), Deepak Hooda (59), and Suryakumar Yadav (36*) helped them win the game by seven wickets.

The Men in Blue will look to keep the winning momentum going and come out on top against Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire vs India Match Details:

Match: Northamptonshire vs India, 2nd T20 Warm-Up, India tour of England, 2022

Date and Time: July 3, 2022, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Northampton

Northamptonshire vs India Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can start playing their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

Northamptonshire vs India Weather Forecast

The temperature in Northampton is expected to hover between 9 to 21 degrees Celsius. Rain is predicted and we might witness interruptions during the course of the game.

Northamptonshire vs India Probable XIs

Northamptonshire

Probable XI

Ben Curran, Chris Lynn, Joshua Cobb (c), Saif Zaib, Rob Keogh, James Neesham, Lewis McManus (wk), Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Freddie Heldreich, Ben Sanderson

India

Probable XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Northamptonshire vs India Match Prediction

The first warm-up T20 match between Derbyshire and India saw the visitors register a comprehensive win. They will look to continue the momentum whereas Northamptonshire will look to challenge them on their home turf.

India have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: India to win this encounter.

Northamptonshire vs India telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Northamptonshire Cricket YouTube Channel

