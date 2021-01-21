"Not once did these boys flinch"- Bharat Arun praises India's fast bowlers after Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph

Team India's bowling coach Bharat Arun has praised the never-say-die attitude of the Indian pacers in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 58-year-old revealed that the bowlers didn't flinch even once when the odds were stacked against them.

Bharat Arun should be credited for creating India's fast bowling depth over the years. The visitors missed a plethora of their first-choice seamers in Australia. But every replacement stepped up and delivered over the four-match Test series, which India won 2-1. Speaking to the Times of India, Arun said:

"Who would've thought, A pacer is like a racehorse—a stallion. If I have to keep coming to Australia again and again for such demanding tours, I would pick this same set each and every time. They were given a canvas, and they painted themselves, heroes. Imagine the horror when Saini too ran the risk of injury. But not once did these boys flinch. They woke up each morning and strode out like champions. They were determined to prove themselves. We all knew there was nothing to lose. It's their determined spirit and resolve that saw India through."

India now have a pack of seamers who can accurately bowl at a good pace. Virat Kohli's team could face a selection dilemma when every fast bowler becomes available for selection. But as they say, it is a good problem to have.

Mohammed Siraj praised Bharat Arun after his debut

Mohammed Siraj celebrating a wicket.

Bharat Arun has been one of the unsung heroes of Team India and has quietly gone about his business of creating a pace battery for the next decade. Mohammed Siraj, who made his Test debut in Australia, talked about Arun's impact on him.

"I first met Bharat sir in Hyderabad. He used to give confidence to the bowlers. He told me that you are the kind of bowler who can take anyone's wicket. Those kind of words gives you confidence and boosts your morale. He is here with me again, giving me confidence," said Siraj.

With India now atop the ICC World Test Championship table, they will be favourites to play in the finals later this year. Team India will next take on England in a four-match Test series, starting next month in Chennai.