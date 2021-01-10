“Not the first time the crowd is doing this nonsense” - Harbhajan Singh lashes out at SCG crowd over racial slurs

India spinner Harbhajan Singh has claimed that Australian crowds are habitual offenders when it comes to unwanted incidents like hurling abuses and racial slurs at players from visiting teams.

Harbhajan went on to allege that crowds in Australia had passed comments about his color and religion in the past. The off-spinner’s comments come in the wake of Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj being racially abused by a section of the SCG crowd for two days in a row.

Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan Singh posted:

I personally have heard many things on the field while playing in Australia about Me My religion My colour and much more..This isn’t the first time the crowd is doing this nonsense..How do u stop them ?? #AUSvIND — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 10, 2021

Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina join Harbhajan Singh in condemning SCG crowd

Apart from Harbhajan Singh, former India cricketers Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina also condemned the crowd behaviour at the SCG. Sehwag termed the incidence unfortunate and tweeted:

Tum karo toh Sarcasm , aur koi Kare toh Racism .

Very unfortunate with what some of the Australian crowd has been doing at the SCG and spoiling the vibes of a good test series. pic.twitter.com/mrDTbX4t7i — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 10, 2021

Raina, on the other hand, told ANI:

"It's so bad to see this, we have always greeted them nicely in India and IPL. It should not happen."

The Indian team management, on Saturday, had lodged an official complaint after spectators at the SCG racially abused Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. The incident repeated itself on the fourth day of the Test. Following which Siraj and Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane had to ask on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson to intervene.

TV visuals indicated that Siraj was behind heckled by the crowd when he was fielding near the boundary rope. The umpires then had a discussion with security officials and the police instructed a group of six people to leave the stands.

Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity and Security, while condemning the behaviour, asserted that strict action will be taken against the erring fans who abused Indian pacers Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.

In an official release, Carroll said:

"Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour. If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket."

The release added that CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council's investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday. Carroll added:

“Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police. As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent.”

Meanwhile, set a target of 407, India ended Day 4 of the SCG Test at 98 for 2.