IPL 2020: 'Mask podu' - Harbhajan Singh sends message in Tamil [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to send a message in Tamil to fans across the world, and asked them to safeguard against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Turbanator said:

"Vanakkam Chennai. Avasiyam irundha mattum veettai vittu veliye vaanga..mask podu."

This roughly translates to: "Greetings Chennai. Step out of your home only if absolutely necessary. Wear your mask!"

"Vanakkam Chennai. Step out of your home only if absolutely necessary. Mask podu!" @harbhajan_singh with the need-of-the-hour message. #WhistlePodu @chennaipolice_ 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/zL6kin2y4C — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 26, 2020

Many cricketers have already tested positive for the fast-spreading pandemic, such as Shahid Afridi. Former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan recently tragically passed away as a result of complications due the disease.

Kings XI Punjab opener Chris Gayle reportedly attended COVID-positive sprinter Usain Bolt's birthday bash on August 21, and the attendees were seen without masks, social distancing and other precautionary measures. Luckily for the West Indian, he announced yesterday that he has tested negative.

IPL 2020 set to kick off on the 19th of September

IPL 2020 will see MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan in action for the first time in a very long time

Safety measures are being followed strictly by the franchises ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is scheduled to commence on the 19th of September. All 8 teams are currently undergoing a period of quarantine in the UAE as they travelled from India, with training for IPL 2020 set to resume in approximately five days time.

Harbhajan Singh will be a key player for MS Dhoni's men in IPL 2020, as the off-spinner is expected to generate considerable turn from the dusty UAE pitches. With 150 wickets in 160 games, Bhajji is the third-highest wicket-taker in the IPL and despite being on the wrong side of 40, he is keen on making a comeback to the Indian T20 setup.

IPL 2020, which will mark the return of top-level action for most Indian cricketers, will also feature captain Dhoni and Suresh Raina in action for the first time in more than a year.