“Not having a good life in Pakistan, get me out of this mess,” Danish Kaneria urges Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Abhishek Rajan
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Published Dec 27, 2019
Dec 27, 2019 IST

Danish Kaneria
Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria has admitted that he had to face discrimination because of being a Hindu while he was a part of the Pakistan national cricket team, but he never revealed it in public because he did not have the courage to do it.

The former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar, in a sensational revelation on PTV sports yesterday, said that many Pakistan cricketers were against Kaneria’s inclusion in the national squad because of his religious faith. Akhtar also revealed that there were instances when some of the Pakistan players even refused to eat with Kaneria.

There have been only two Hindu cricketers who have represented Pakistan in international cricket ever. Apart from Kaneria, the other one is Anil Dalpat who kept wickets for Pakistan in the 80s. Dalpat actually happens to be Kaneria’s uncle.

Kaneria had a much longer international career than Dalpat as he played 61 Test matches for Pakistan and took 261 wickets at an average of 34.79. The leggie also played 18 ODIs, grabbing 15 wickets at an average of more than 45.

According to Kaneria, he is not enjoying a good life in Pakistan at the moment and although he has contacted people asking for help, nobody has lent him a helping hand.

“My life is not in a good shape and I approached many individuals in Pakistan and around the world to resolve my issues. Yet, I have not received any help.” Kaneria was quoted as saying by NDTV.

“I need support from all legendary players of Pakistan including honourable Prime Minister Imran Khan, cricket administrators of Pakistan and other countries to get me out of the mess. Please come forward and help me out.” Kaneria further added.

The last time Kaneria made an appearance in international cricket for Pakistan was in 2010 when he played a Test match against England. It was the same Test series which had rocked Pakistan cricket as three of their players were found involved in spot-fixing.

Pakistan Cricket England Cricket Team Danish Kaneria
