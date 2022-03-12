"Not many actually have an opportunity to do so" - Mayank Agarwal on playing a Test on his home ground ahead of IND vs SL 2022 second Test  

Team India batter Mayank Agarwal has expressed his delight over the prospect of playing a Test on his home ground. The 31-year-old has represented Karnataka at the domestic level since 2010 and made his List A debut at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2012.

The newly appointed Punjab Kings captain will play in front of a full stadium after the KSCA allowed the second Test to be held in front of a full capacity crowd.

Speaking ahead of the occasion of his first Test in Bengaluru, Agarwal said:

"I think it's a very special feeling to play a Test match at home, not many actually have an opportunity to do so and it feels really nice to be part of the team."

India enter the second Test with a 1-0 lead under their belt following a comprehensive win in Mohali. Dismissing any prospect of complacency following the mammoth win, he said:

"Very honestly, we are not looking at it that way. We are looking to play the best cricket that we can day after day and game after game and we're looking to improve ourselves, irrespective of the result, irrespective of the team that we play."

This marks India's final competitive fixture before the IPL 2022 sets in. The 15th edition of the tournament is scheduled to begin on March 26.

"He's the same" - Mayank Agarwal on the difference between Rohit Sharma - the opener and the batter

With workload management and injuries playing their part in recent months, Mayank Agarwal has been a constant presence at the top of the order in the longest format. He has partnered with Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma across India's last 3 Test series.

Opining that Rohit Sharma, the batter, is as 'chilled out' as Rohit Sharma, the opener, Agarwal said:

"He's the same, man. He's not different when he is batting, he is quite a relaxed guy, he likes to enjoy himself and he does express himself while batting and on the field."

The Karnataka-born revealed how he and Rohit Sharma communicate with each other, especially in the first session, and set targets. He concluded:

"Yes, we do set targets but it's more like trying to help each other, navigate what is happening in the first two hours and then take it from there."

BCCI @BCCI Toss Update from Bengaluru



has won the toss &



#INDvSL | @Paytm Toss Update from Bengaluru @ImRo45 has won the toss & #TeamIndia have elected to bat against Sri Lanka. 🚨 Toss Update from Bengaluru 🚨@ImRo45 has won the toss & #TeamIndia have elected to bat against Sri Lanka. 👍#INDvSL | @Paytm https://t.co/hkG9CyP7Xr

The second Test between India and Sri Lanka is only moments away from beginning at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Rohit Sharma won the toss in the day-night affair and chose to bat first.

The IPL 2022 schedule and the list of IPL teams is available here, click to view.

Edited by S Chowdhury