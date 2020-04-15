Bharat Arun is the brain behind Indian cricket team

The Indian cricket team's bowling coach Bharat Arun plays a pivotal role in decision making and team management.

The 57-year old has been instrumental in the rise of bowlers such as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Bharat Arun with Indian team Head Coach Ravi Shastri and Captain Virat Kohli

Technically, he is just the Indian cricket team bowling coach but in reality, Bharat Arun is the brain of Team India. He is the master strategist and plays a key role in formulating the necessary real-time game plans during a match.

There is no doubt that Indian team captain Virat Kohli is the boss and head coach Ravi Shastri plays a vital role in balancing the team. However, Arun is the mind force.

"Arun is very good with a game plan and whenever the team is on the field, very often, Shastri sits next to him. They formalise the game plan during the match but Arun plays a big role in that," a BCCI source told Sportskeeda on Wednesday.

Not to forget, the Indian cricket team bowling attack is extremely fortunate to get the services of Arun as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami have become a force to reckon with in world cricket because of his contribution. But the 57-year-old is doing much more than just being a bowling coach.

"Shastri is a big name and manages the team very well. He motivates the team but it is Arun who is the man behind all. He also gets very good support from other members of the team management because most of his decisions come good on the field,” the source said.

Sources said that Shastri acknowledges Arun's inputs so much that even the Indian cricket team's strategies on the field are mostly driven by the former Tamil Nadu fast bowler.

Bharat Arun has been a key figure in the growth of Jasprit Bumrah

With the team, under the current coaching staff, not been able to win any ICC event in shorter formats of the game and also Test matches in South Africa, England and New Zealand, there is more pressure on this Indian cricket team to deliver.

Therefore, the biggest test for the Indian team would be to beat Australia again in Australia and Arun's inputs would be crucial there. "Arun is very hands on person and get a lot of help from the fielding coach (R Sridhar) as well. That is why Shastri keeps talking about having the best coaching staff, who are always willing to work round the clock," the source added.