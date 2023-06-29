"Nothing can top that" - Arshdeep Singh after Kent's comprehensive win over Northamptonshire in County Championship

Team India's left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who is currently playing for Kent, was ecstatic after his team's victory over Northamptonshire in the ongoing season of the County Championship.

Kent completed a stunning victory at the County Ground in Northampton, winning the match by an innings and 15 runs.

Reacting to the favourable result, Arshdeep posted an Instagram story, describing his feelings after the four-day contest. He wrote:

"The satisfaction after a good win, after grinding for 4 days. Nothing can top that."

Screenshot of Arshdeep Singh's Instagram story.

Arshdeep contributed by picking up two wickets for Kent in the first innings as they bowled out Northamptonshire for 237 runs. He took just one wicket in the second innings.

The lanky fast bowler has seven wickets to his name from two matches this season.

Arshdeep Singh not picked in India's ODI squad for upcoming West Indies series

India are set to tour West Indies for a multi-format series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named the squads for the two-match Test series and the three-match ODI series.

The team for the five-match T20I series is yet to be announced. Arshdeep Singh failed to find a place in the Men in Blue's squads for the West Indies tour. He last played a 50-over match for India in November last year.

Arshdeep performed decently in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). Playing for Punjab Kings (PBKS), he picked up 17 wickets from 14 outings at an economy rate of 9.69.

It remains to be seen if the national selectors will give the talented seamer another opportunity to prove his worth on the road to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

India's squads for West Indies tour

Test: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

ODI: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

Poll : 0 votes