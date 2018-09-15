Number Nuggets: 5 most impactful batsmen in T20 internationals

England v India - 3rd Vitality International T20

It has been almost 13 years since the inception of T20 cricket in the international arena. It all started with the first T20I match between Australia and New Zealand. Since then, T20 cricket has emerged as a forerunner of entertainment in world cricket.

As the game has been evolving, It has been tilting more and more in the favor of batsmen with new rules favoring them more. While the rules may be favouring the batsmen, the batsmen too have evolved with improved shot selection, perfectly pacing their innings.

Having said that, let's find out the 5 most impactful batsmen in T20 Internationals.

Please Note: The objective here is not to find out the best batsmen; which is rather subjective. Rather, it is to find out the most impactful batsmen based on a tried and tested non-biased methodology.

Methodology & Criteria

1. The methodology considers all the factors that can be a part of a batsman’s performance such as runs, strike rate, average, consistency, man of the match, man of the series, etc.

2. The entire data is pooled into two groups, viz. Subcontinent and Non-subcontinent pitches.

3. A slightly higher weightage is given to performance on non-subcontinent pitches.

5. To be eligible for the ranking, batsmen should have played at least 15 matches each on subcontinent and non-subcontinent pitches.

6. This is a statistical comparison, and the end result is to find out the impact rating on a scale of 1 to 10 with 10 being the highest.

7. Statistical data updated till the third T20 International between Ireland and Afghanistan, 2018.

#5 Glenn Maxwell

Perhaps the only middle-order entry in this list, Glenn Maxwell started his T20 International career against Pakistan in 2012.

He didn't have success in his initial 13 innings where he amassed only 156 runs at an average of 14.18 and a strike rate of 138.05. However, it was his innings against his debut opponents, Pakistan which gave the impetus to his career.

He played a superb knock of 74 in just 33 deliveries hitting 6 sixes. Since then, Maxwell has scored 1153 runs in 43 innings at an average of 32.94 and a strike rate of 163.31; which is phenomenal!

Breaking it down further, Maxwell has had equal success on subcontinent and non-subcontinent pitches.

On Subcontinent pitches, he has scored 567 runs at an average of 37.8 and a strike rate of 174.5. On non-subcontinent pitches, he has scored 586 runs at an average of 29.3 and a strike rate of 153.8.

Maxwell's best innings came against Sri Lanka in 2016 when he opened the innings and smashed a brilliant 145 off just 65 deliveries with 9 sixes.

Right then, based on our methodology, Glenn Maxwell gets the following impact ratings.

Overall Impact Rating: 6.37/10

Subcontinent Rating - 3.31 , Non-Subcontinent Rating - 3.06

Performance of Glenn Maxwell in T20 Internationals

