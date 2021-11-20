NW vs TAD Prediction: Who will win today's Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22 match?

Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors are all set to lock horns in Match No.4 of the T10 League 2021-22 on Saturday, November 20. The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Warriors, led by Rovman Powell, made a tough start to their campaign. On Friday, November 19, they lost to the Delhi Bulls by six wickets. After being put in to bat first, the Warriors racked up a formidable score of 107 for the loss of four wickets in their 10 overs.

Skipper Powell top-scored with a 38 and he received the apt support from Moeen Ali, who opened the batting and notched a quickfire 21-ball 35. The Warriors’ bowlers, however, flattered to deceive as the Bulls, led by Dwayne Bravo, chased the target down in nine overs.

Team Abu Dhabi, led by Liam Livingstone, on the other hand, got off to a flying start in the competition. They defeated the Bangla Tigers by 40 runs on Friday to kick-start their campaign. Team Abu Dhabi scored 145 after being sent in to bat first.

Paul Stirling went hell for leather to score 59 off 23 with six fours and five sixes. Chris Gayle looked at his very best as he racked up an unbeaten 23-ball 49 with the help of two fours and five sixes in his knock.

Thereafter, fast bowler Marchant de Lange broke the backbone of the Tigers’ batting unit. The speedster went for 23 runs in two overs, but picked up a five-wicket haul. On the back of his spell, Team Abu Dhabi restricted the Tigers to 105 for eight in 10 overs.

Can the Warriors beat Team Abu Dhabi?

All-rounder Moeen Ali of the Northern Warriors

Team Abu Dhabi looked a strong unit on Friday as far as their batting is concerned. Skipper Livingstone and opening batter Phillip Salt can also take down any bowling attack on their days.

It may not be overly easy for the Warriors to stop them. The Warriors also need to be a little more clinical in their batting. Team Abu Dhabi seem to have the upper hand, going into the next game.

Prediction: Team Abu Dhabi to win the match.

