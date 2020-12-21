NZ v PAK 2020: McLean Park Napier pitch report and weather conditions

The New Zealand cricket team took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series against Pakistan in Hamilton on Sunday. The action will now shift to Napier's McLean Park this Tuesday.

Napier will host the final T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan. With nothing but pride to play for, the visitors will be keen to end the Blackcaps' unbeaten streak at home.

New Zealand blanked the West Indies 2-0 in their previous T20I series and have continued their stellar run of form against Pakistan.

Pakistan skipper Shadab Khan won the toss and elected to bat first in both the encounters so far. However, the Pakistani batters have not fired in unison.

Haider Ali and Abdullah Shafique's inexperience has allowed the Kiwis to dominate the game from the start.

New Zealand will be aiming to complete a whitewash in Napier. Here's a look at McLean Park's pitch report and weather conditions for the final T20I.

McLean Park Napier pitch report

Like Auckland and Hamilton, Napier is a high-scoring venue. The short boundaries will allow batsmen to score quick runs.

McLean Park has played host to only two T20 internationals so far. New Zealand beat Bangladesh by six wickets in the first game.

However, England defeated the Kiwis by 76 runs in the second contest at the venue last year. Dawid Malan had scored a century for England in that encounter. Skipper Eoin Morgan backed him up with a 41-ball 91.

Leg-break bowler Matt Parkinson had bagged a four-wicket haul for England. However, the Kiwi batsmen still managed to score 47 runs off his four overs.

Thus, the pitch in Napier is excellent for batting. Pakistan's youngsters will get another opportunity to get back into form.

McLean Park Napier weather conditions

“It was a good-fair surface and I thought that total wasn’t far from par. Really proud of the way we then went & chased it down.” - Kane Williamson post 2nd T20I #NZvPAK #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/DfA28tNlSL — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 20, 2020

The temperature will stay around 19 degrees Celsius during the NZ v PAK T20I in Napier. The skies will be mostly cloudy, with humidity levels expected to be 79%.