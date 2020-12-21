NZ v PAK 2020: McLean Park Napier T20I records

The Pakistan cricket team have been disappointing in the T20I series against New Zealand. They have lost two of the three T20Is contested so far, and are looking to avoid a series whitewash.

Pakistan will be aiming to register their tour's first win at McLean Park in Napier this Tuesday. Skipper Shadab Khan won the toss and elected to bat first in both T20Is so far. However, his batsmen have not really fired in unison.

Mohammed Hafeez scored 99 runs in the previous game at Seddon Park, but none of the other batsmen could aggregate even 25 runs.

In the second innings, Pakistan allowed Tim Seifert and Kane Williamson to build a 131-run partnership for the second wicket.

4️⃣/2️⃣1️⃣ and Player of the Match in the second T20I 🔥



🇳🇿 Tim Southee continues to fly at the highest level...



2️⃣9️⃣2️⃣ internationals

5️⃣7️⃣1️⃣ wickets

1️⃣5️⃣ five-fors and a ten-wicket haul



WHAT A GUY 😍 pic.twitter.com/tmhhQLFvrw — ICC (@ICC) December 20, 2020

The Men in Green will have to improve their game to record a victory at McLean Park. The pitch in Napier is a batting paradise. Youngsters Haider Ali and Abdullah Shafique will have to back up the experienced stars in the team.

New Zealand have hosted two T20Is at McLean Park. They beat Bangladesh by six wickets in the first fixture. However, England crushed them by 76 runs in the second game.

McLean Park Napier T20I records

Tim Seifert in the #NZvPAK T20Is 👀



🏏 141 runs

🅰️ 141 avge

🔥 133.01 strike-rate

🌟 Two half-centuries



Will he hit another fifty in the final game? pic.twitter.com/PGnt4l8A36 — ICC (@ICC) December 21, 2020

Advertisement

Shadab Khan's men will play their first T20I at this stadium on Tuesday. Here are some vital stats you need to know from the previous two T20I fixtures at McLean Park.

Stadium Name: McLean Park

City: Napier

T20I Matches Played: 2

Matches Won by Teams Batting First: 1

Matches Won by Teams Batting Second: 1

Matches Tied: 0

Highest Individual Score: 103* - Dawid Malan vs New Zealand, 2019

Best Bowling Figures: 4/47 - Matt Parkinson vs. New Zealand, 2019

Highest Team Score: 241/3 - England vs New Zealand, 2019

Lowest Team Score: 141/8 - Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2017

Highest Successful Run Chase: 143/4 - New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2017

Average Run Rate: 9.22

Average 1st Innings Score: 191