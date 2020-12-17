NZ v PAK 2020: Ross Taylor 'not finished in T20 cricket' despite being dropped by New Zealand

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill is confident that Ross Taylor can win back his spot in the T20I team after being dropped in favor of Devon Conway and Glenn Philipps.

Taylor was the most notable omission from the Black Caps' T20I squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan.

It is undoubtedly a big blow to the hopes of the 36-year-old ahead of next year's T20I World Cup in India. But Guptill has backed his friend to bounce back and make his return to the New Zealand T20I team sooner rather than later.

"I haven't spoken to him much, but little in bits and parts…I know what Ross is like and he'll come back stronger," Martin Guptill said ahead of New Zealand's first T20I against Pakistan. "He's not finished in T20 cricket yet, I know he will be gunning to be back into the team."

Ross Taylor failed to trouble the scorers in the T20Is against West Indies

Ross Taylor couldn't manage to get a single run against the West Indies

Ross Taylor was part of the New Zealand squad for the T20Is against the West Indies. However, he could not manage to score a single run in the two games. He was dismissed for a duck in the opener, and did not face a ball in the second game.

When the squad for the series against Pakistan was announced, selector Gavin Larsen said that Taylor was dropped due to the 'quality and form' of the other batsmen in the team.

Instead of playing for the Kiwis, Taylor will line up for Central Stags in the Super Smash, which is New Zealand's domestic T20I tournament. He will be aiming to impress there and win back his place in the squad.

New Zealand will also be without opening batsman Colin Munro, who is currently in Australia playing for the Perth Scorchers in the BBL. However, Guptill noted that the absence of Munro hasn't affected them too much, with Tim Seifert coming into the team and making a bright start.

New Zealand and Pakistan face off in the first T20I at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.