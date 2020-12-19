NZ v PAK 2020: Seddon Park Hamilton pitch report and weather conditions

The Pakistan cricket team began their New Zealand tour with a defeat in Auckland. The two teams will now lock horns in Hamilton this Sunday.

The Kiwis will aim to take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the 3-match T20I series. Meanwhile, the Men in Green will be keen to avenge their Auckland defeat at Seddon Park.

Debutant Jacob Duffy stunned the visitors in the opening T20I with figures of 4/33 in four overs. Captain Shadab Khan tried his best to take his team to a defendable total. Unfortunately, the top order's failure ensured that the Pakistan cricket team finished with 153/9 in 20 overs.

Chasing 154, New Zealand lost Martin Guptill and Devon Conway early. However, Tim Seifert's half-century guided the home team to a five-wicket win in the 19th over.

Mitchell Santner's men start as the favorites to win in Hamilton. They have lost only three T20Is on this ground in the last 12 years.

The Pakistan cricket team has played two games at Seddon Park and has lost both. New Zealand defeated them by 39 runs in 2010. Six years later, they crushed the Men in Green by ten wickets.

With the two nations set to collide in Hamilton again, here's a look at Seddon Park's pitch report and weather conditions.

Seddon Park Hamilton pitch report

Seddon Park has been a high-scoring venue. The boundaries are short, allowing the batsmen to score big.

In the previous T20I in Hamilton, the Indian cricket team defeated New Zealand in a Super Over. Rohit Sharma scored a fifty for the visitors and took them to 179/5 in 20 overs. Kane Williamson's 95 runs brought New Zealand close to the target, but the Kiwis eventually lost the Super Over.

Hamish Bennett took three wickets in that contest, while Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami scalped four wickets for India.

Thus, the pitch in Hamilton assists the batsmen and the fast bowlers.

Seddon Park Hamilton weather conditions

The skies will be clear with periodic clouds at night. The temperature in Hamilton will loom around 16 degrees Celsius, with a 5% chance of rain.