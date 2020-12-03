The West Indies go into the Test series against New Zealand after a humbling defeat in the T20I series. The visitors lost the series 2-0 after the third T20I was abandoned due to rain.

One positive for the visitors is that there won’t be many players with scars from the T20 series coming into the Test matches. Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul are the only two players common in both the Test and T20I squads.

When the action shifts to Seddon Park in Hamilton for the red-ball format, the West Indies will hope to put in better effort and challenge the New Zealand side. But this is no mean feat since the hosts are difficult to beat in home conditions.

As we get set for the action, let us look at three players from each side who could make a significant impact in the upcoming Test series.

3 West Indies and New Zealand players to watch out

West Indies

#1. Jason Holder

Jason Holder Kraigg Brathwaite

When it comes to all-rounders in Test matches, Ben Stokes and Jason Holder are in a league of their own. Holder is not as celebrated or flamboyant as Stokes, but his numbers speak for themselves.

The West Indies captain is currently the number-one ranked all-rounder in Test cricket. In the last three years, he has averaged nearly 38 with the bat and picked up 63 wickets at a stellar average under 17. With those numbers, you could pick Holder in your team either as a specialist batsman or a bowler alone.

He has also led the side to five Test match victories at home, and two away from home, in the last three years.

Kraigg Brathwaite

Opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite has given a solid start to the side over the years. But the last couple of years have not been ideal for him. Brathwaite has averaged 23 in Tests since 2018, which is below par for any specialist batsman.

But Brathwaite comes into the first Test on the back of a double-century against New Zealand A in the four-day practice match. The innings of 246 was his career-best in first-class cricket. An in-form Brathwaite at the top of the innings is vital for West Indies' fortunes.

Kemar Roach

Kemar Roach

Kemar Roach has got better for the West Indies as years have gone by. Roach may have lost the raw pace he once had, but has troubled the batsmen lately by getting the ball to move in both directions.

The 32-year-old has picked up 54 wickets in the last three years at an average of just over 22. Roach has led the West Indies fast bowling attack's rejuvenation, which has contributed to the team's results in recent years.

New Zealand

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson

The New Zealand skipper is one of the most prolific batsmen in the Test matches. He aggregates 6473 runs at an average of nearly 51 runs per innings. His form against the West Indies side has also been up there, with 719 runs from 9 Test matches. Williamson averages 47.93 against the visitors.

Kane Williamson comes off a decent run of form in the IPL as well. He was rested for the T20I series and will now return to the Test squad to lead the Black Caps against the West Indies.

Trent Boult

Trent Boult

Trent Boult is one of the most potent bowlers especially when it comes to the swinging conditions at home. His average with the ball is much better home - 24.45 - than his career average of 27.66. He is also the leading wicket-taker in the squad against the West Indies. Boult has picked up 43 wickets from just nine matches.

Trent Boult was a nightmare for the Caribbean side when they toured New Zealand in 2013/14. The left-arm pacer picked up 20 wickets in the three-match series as they thrashed the visitors 2-0.

Neil Wagner

Neil Wagner

It's intriguing to the cricket pundits how a pace bowler can be effective with a persistent strategy to bowl short. But Wagner has found success with that ploy against different teams on different surfaces.

The touring West Indies side is not the greatest when it comes to facing the short-pitched bowling. Wagner has picked up 31 wickets in 8 Tests against the visitors. The 34-year-old demolished the West Indies batting line-up in the 2017 Wellington Test, collecting his career-best figures of 7 for 39.