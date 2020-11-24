NZ v WI 2020: Andre Fletcher hopes T20I series against New Zealand will help West Indies climb up the rankings

Wicket-keeper batsman Andre Fletcher hopes that the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand will help West Indies to climb up the T20I rankings. He promised that the side will continue to play their positive brand of cricket, with the hopes that they will get some wins in the bag.

The two-time T20 world champions are currently ranked ninth in the points table. Speaking to Newshub, Andre Fletcher said that this situation is certainly “off-balance”.

“We will continue being positive, playing our brand of cricket. Sometimes it's tough winning two World Cups and being ranked No.9 is off-balance, but we will get back up there and keep playing our brand of cricket.”

West Indies are the only team to win two world titles in the T20 format. However, they have won only 16 out of 47 matches after the World Cup victory in 2016.

When it comes to playing in New Zealand, the West Indies have won just one T20I in eight matches. However, the opponents are also coming off a seven-match losing streak, which Fletcher hopes to capitalize on.

“It's a game that we cannot predict, so hopefully we can make them lose these three games. We are ready, we haven't won a series in New Zealand, but hopefully, we can change that around.”

Check out NZ v WI history and recent results

The #MenInMaroon test team are still hard at work in beautiful Queenstown! They begin their second warmup match on Thursday versus New Zealand A! #NZvWI #WIReady 🏏🌴 pic.twitter.com/ZJVCQ5uwVt — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 24, 2020

This will be the first time West Indies is playing in front of a crowd after the onset of COVID-19

This will be the first time that the West Indies will play in front of a crowd after lockdown restrictions came in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Fletcher understands that the crowd will be backing the home side, but feels it will be a great atmosphere to play in.

“It will be the first time playing in front of a big crowd. We know the crowd will be cheering on for New Zealand, but it will be a great atmosphere.”

The three-match T20I series will kick off on 27th November at Eden Park in Auckland. This will be followed by two more at Mount Maunganui.

Check out the full schedule and streaming details of the West Indies' tour to New Zealand