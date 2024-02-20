NZ vs AUS head-to-head stats and records you need to know before New Zealand vs Australia T20I series 2024

The New Zealand vs Australia T20I series will kick off tomorrow evening (February 21) in Wellington. The two finalists of T20 World Cup 2021 will aim to gain some momentum in the shortest format of the game ahead of the mega event in West Indies and USA later this year.

New Zealand and Australia have not played a T20I match against each other since their battle in the T20 World Cup 2022. The Blackcaps embarrassed the Aussies in front of their home fans by recording an 89-run win in that encounter. Australia will try to avenge that defeat in the upcoming series.

Before the New Zealand vs Australia T20I series gets underway, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the Trans-Tasman rivals in the shortest format of the game.

New Zealand vs Australia head-to-head record in T20Is

Australia lead the head-to-head record in T20Is against New Zealand by 10-6. The two neighboring nations have crossed swords 16 times in the T20I format. Australia won the first four meetings between the two sides, but the Kiwis have won two of their last three encounters.

The last time New Zealand hosted Australia for a T20I series was in 2021, where the Kiwis emerged victorious by a scoreline of 3-2.

Here is the overall T20I head-to-head record between New Zealand and Australia:

Total matches played: 16

Matches won by New Zealand: 6

Matches won by Australia: 10

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 0

New Zealand vs Australia head-to-head record in NZ

Australia have a slender 6-4 lead in T20I matches against the Blackcaps in New Zealand. The upcoming series will take place in New Zealand as well. Although the Blackcaps secured the last T20I series against the Aussies, the visitors will gain confidence from their past success in similar conditions.

Sky Stadium and Eden Park will host this three-match T20I series, and Australia have won six out of their seven matches against New Zealand at the two venues.

Total matches played: 10

Matches won by New Zealand: 4

Matches won by Australia: 6

Last 5 New Zealand vs Australia T20I matches

Australia have registered three victories in their last five T20Is against New Zealand. The last New Zealand vs Australia T20I series ended in the Blackcaps' favor, but the Aussies won the all-important T20 World Cup 2021 final against New Zealand in the UAE.

Here's a short summary of the last five New Zealand vs Australia T20I encounters:

NZ (200/3) beat AUS (111) by 89 runs, Oct 22, 2022. AUS (173/2) beat NZ (172/4) by 8 wickets, Nov 14, 2021. NZ (143/3) beat AUS (142/8) by 7 wickets, Mar 7, 2021. AUS (156/6) beat NZ (106) by 50 runs, Mar 5, 2021. AUS (208/4) beat NZ (144) by 64 runs, Mar 3, 2021.

