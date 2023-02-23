NZ vs ENG 2023: Basin Reserve, Wellington pitch history and Test records

New Zealand will square off against England in the final Test of their two-match series at Basin Reserve in Wellington, starting on Friday, February 24. England gained an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series by registering a victory in the pink-ball Test match at the Bay Oval.

The Blackcaps will be keen to bounce back after suffering a defeat in the first Test. Unlike the Bay Oval Test, the upcoming Wellington Test match will be a red-ball game. The start time for the match is 11.00 am Local Time (3.30 am IST).

Before the second Test of the New Zealand vs England series begins, here are some important stats you need to know from previous Tests played on this ground.

Basin Reserve, Wellington Test Records & stats

Test matches played: 65

Matches won by teams batting first: 13

Matches won by teams batting second: 28

Matches Drawn: 24

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 302 - Brendon McCullum (NZ) vs. India, 2014.

Best bowling figures (innings): 7/23 - Richard Hadlee (NZ) vs. India, 1976.

Best bowling figures (match): 13/55 - Courtney Walsh (WI) vs. New Zealand, 1995.

Highest team score: 680/8 dec - New Zealand vs. India, 2014.

Lowest team score: 42 - New Zealand vs. Australia, 1946.

Average first-innings score: 307

Basin Reserve Pitch Report

The wicket at this venue assists the batters and the pacers. Looking at the names present in the two squads, fans should expect some big scores and a few top-quality spells in this Test match.

Basin Reserve Last Match

New Zealand v West Indies - 2nd Test: Day 4 (Image: Getty)

In the last Test match at Basin Reserve, New Zealand squashed West Indies by an innings and 12 runs.

A 174-run knock from Henry Nicholls helped the home side score 460 in the first innings. In reply, the Caribbean outfit were bowled out for 131 and 317 in their two innings, losing the Test by a big margin.

30 wickets fell in the match, with spinners accounting for just two of them. The batters registered a total of five fifties and one hundred.

Poll : 0 votes