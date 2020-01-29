NZ vs IND 2020: Revisiting the madness and genius of Rohit Sharma in Super Over of 3rd T20I

Raj

Rohit Sharma

It was the case of another tied game, another Super Over and another defeat for New Zealand. Chasing down a target of 180, Kiwis seemed to be on course with Kane Williamson holding the fort. Nine runs were needed in the final over when Mohammed Shami rocked up and bowled a sensational over and the match ended in a tie.

Williamson and Martin Guptill marched out, smacked 17 runs in 6 balls as Jasprit Bumrah's off-day continued. India's openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul had their task cut out, but they could not get off the blocks quickly. This is how the Super Over transpired:

1st ball: Southee bowls a full ball in Rohit's arc and the latter has a go. The ball is dragged towards deep mid-wicket and the batsmen scamper across looking for a brace. There is confusion, Rohit stutters and has to put in the dive as Tim Seifert fails to collect the ball. 2 runs accrued.

2nd ball: Another full ball, this time on the crease. Rohit can only drag it away for a single. 1 run scored.

3rd ball: A full ball, Rahul reads it like a newspaper. He moves across, takes it on the full and then scoops it away towards square leg and collects a boundary,

4th ball: Another ball in the slot as Rahul makes way and jams the ball towards long on. Can only collect a single.

5th ball: Full ball, not quite the perfect length as Rohit stays still and slams a huge six over deep mid-wicket. The ball sails over the boundary ropes and India are still breathing. They are just about in the game.

6th ball: Another full ball, it falls in Rohit's arc as he stays still and with that languid swing of the bat sends the ball soaring over long off. Rohit has done it again with his sensational ball-hitting. India have bagged the series!