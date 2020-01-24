NZ vs IND 2020: Ross Taylor hails Jasprit Bumrah; calls him the best death bowler in the game

24 Jan 2020, 17:48 IST

After suffering a demoralising six-wicket defeat at the hands of India in the first T20I in Auckland, New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah, calling him the ‘best death bowler going around’ in the game right now.

The Kiwis were put in to bat first by Virat Kohli and came out of the blocks firing. Colin Munro and Martin Guptill gave the hosts a solid start before captain Kane Williamson and Taylor himself built on the foundation laid by the openers and powered New Zealand to a total of 203 at the end of 20 overs.

In reply, the Men in Blue chased down the target with an over to spare, courtesy some brilliant batting by KL Rahul, Kohli, and an extremely mature and explosive knock by young Shreyas Iyer down the order to take India over the finish line.

Although the Indian bowlers took a lot of punishment on the night, Bumrah managed to end up with figures of 1/31 in his four overs at a respectable economy of 7.75 runs per over.

Acknowledging the same, Taylor heaped praise on Bumrah in the press conference and called him the best death bowler in the world following India’s thumping victory.

“He has been a class bowler for a long time, he is the best death bowler going around. He has got that extra pace and then he can bowl a good slower ball. We need to learn quickly,” Taylor told reporters.