NZ vs IND 2020: Virat Kohli confirms KL Rahul will continue keeping wickets for India; hints at Prithvi Shaw's inclusion in ODIs

Speaking at the pre-match press conference in Auckland ahead of India’s T20I series against New Zealand which is set to start tomorrow, India captain Virat Kohli confirmed that the team will persist with KL Rahul in the wicket-keeping role in ODIs and T20Is.

Rishabh Pant suffered an unfortunate concussion in the first ODI against Australia in Mumbai, and this seemed to open up a fresh avenue for Rahul, who was then entrusted to keep wickets for the remainder of the series.

Such were the Karnataka player’s performances with the bat and behind the stumps, that Kohli now believes that Rahul’s versatility coupled with his ability and willingness to bat wherever the team requires him to, provide an impeccable balance to the starting eleven.

Unsurprisingly then, he’s ready to persist with the Kings XI Punjab star as the team’s first-choice wicket-keeper.

“Him [Rahul] doing really well with the gloves has opened up another scenario for us where it gives us a lot more balance in playing an extra batter,” said Kohli.

“If he can ‘keep and bat that well then why not have an extra batsman in the playing XI. This is something we are looking to continue with for a while. Not to take anything away from anyone else, this just brings the best balance to the side. I know there will be a lot of talk around what will now happen to some other players, but for us, the most important thing is what the team requires and the best balance we can create as a side.”

Additionally, Kohli also hinted at the inclusion of young Prithvi Shaw in the starting eleven by stating that the management wants to let Rahul continue batting at no. 5 where he is able to express himself more towards the end of the innings, whilst allowing another top-order batsman to open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma.

“In the one-dayers, we will have to think of sticking to what we did in Rajkot [making KL Rahul bat in the middle order],” said Kohli.

“I think that would work best for us as a side – have another guy at the top and let KL express himself in the middle order. In T20 cricket, the dynamics change a little more. We do have more lower-order batsmen who have done well, we have more options for those spots, so KL can probably bat at the top.”

It's pretty natural to empathise with Rishabh Pant at this moment in time. The 21-year-old southpaw had a forgettable 2019 and has seemingly lost his spot in the starting eleven.

However, you cannot take anything away from Rahul, who after exhibiting plenty of promise and performing in patches, is finally bringing consistency to his game and justifying the oodles of talent he possesses.