NZ vs IND 2020: Virat Kohli creates another record; overtakes MS Dhoni in coveted T20I list

Kohli created another record in today's game

Indian captain Virat Kohli added another accolade to his long list of achievements when he surpassed MS Dhoni today in the list of highest run-getters as captain in the T20 format.

Kohli played a knock of 38 runs against New Zealand to guide India to a total of 179 in the third T20I being played in Hamilton. This total could’ve been significantly higher had the skipper not been dismissed by Hamish Bennett just when he looked like shifting gears and going on the offensive.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore talisman is up to third in the list, ahead of MS Dhoni who has 1112 runs and is trailing Kane Williamson (1148 runs) and Faf du Plessis 1273 runs. His untimely dismissal resulted in him missing out on a few other records though. A half-century in today’s encounter would’ve made Kohli the captain with the most fifty-plus scores in T20I’s, for which he is tied with du Plessis and Williamson at eight knocks each.

Kohli also missed out on becoming only the second-ever captain to hit 50 sixes in T20I’s – a peak that has otherwise only been achieved by England skipper Eoin Morgan.

At the time of writing, Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja's twin scalps of Martin Guptill and Colin Munro dented the Kiwis' chase a bit, but the Kiwi openers' impressive start has laid the foundations for what’s looking like a gripping run chase.