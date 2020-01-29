×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

NZ vs IND 2020: Virat Kohli hails Kane Williamson's blitzkrieg inning; admits Kiwis deserved to win

Zaid K
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 29 Jan 2020, 18:29 IST

Williamson put on a batting masterclass at Hamilton today
Williamson put on a batting masterclass at Hamilton today

Virat Kohli hailed New Zealand captain Kane Williamson’s splendid 95-run knock and admitted that he told Ravi Shastri that the Kiwis should’ve probably won the game.

Williamson put on a batting clinic at Hamilton, dispatching the Indian bowlers all around the park with consummate ease. Jasprit Bumrah, who’s considered one of the best death bowlers in world cricket, went for 45 runs in his four-over spell, courtesy of some exquisite batting by the Kiwis' captain.

Unfortunately, though, he wasn’t able to hold his nerve in the decisive stages of the match and fell prey to Mohammed Shami’s last-over blitz.

As a result of his magnificent onslaught with the bat, Williamson created a new record by becoming the captain with the most number of fifty-plus knocks in T20I cricket (9), overtaking Kohli and Faf du Plessis (8 each) in the process.

In the post-match press conference after India’s enthralling Super Over victory that saw them win their first-ever T20I series in New Zealand, Kohli praised his counterpart Williamson and stated that at one stage during the Kiwi captain’s inning, he felt India were down and out.

The Indian skipper went on to add that with the series now in the bag, India will look to give a few of the fringe players like Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini a chance to showcase what they’ve got and maybe stake a claim for a spot in the starting eleven.

"I thought we were gone at one stage. I told our coach that they deserved to win. On the last ball, we had a discussion and we came to the conclusion that we had to hit the stumps.
"In the super over, Kane came out and smashed Bumrah who is one of best death over bowler in World Cricket. There are a couple of guys who are sitting out like Sundar and Saini, they deserve to get a game."
Published 29 Jan 2020, 18:29 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Kane Williamson Virat Kohli
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Today
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
Australia Women in Australia Tour Match 2020
Women's World Twenty20
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
India A in New Zealand 2020
Big Bash League
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us