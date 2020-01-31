NZ vs IND 2020: Virat Kohli reveals he wasn't supposed to open in the Super Over; lauds his side's mental strength

Virat Kohli revealed in the post-match press conference after India’s enthralling victory against New Zealand that he didn’t initially plan to open alongside KL Rahul in the Super Over.

Both teams played out another exhilarating contest in Wellington which was one again edged by the Men in Blue who triumphed in a Super Over for the second time in as many games against the Kiwis.

Speaking in the post-game ceremony, Kohli stated that the initial plan was to let Sanju Samson and Rahul take to the crease in the Super Over, but that changed at the very last minute as the skipper felt that the experience of handling pressure made him a better fit for the situation that the team found itself in.

Kohli has been known to thrive when the stakes are high and when the tables are turned against him, and it was his ability to shine in such situations that shone through and helped India cross the finish line.

"Initially, Sanju and KL were supposed to go because they can strike the ball well, but I went in because I was more experienced and in a pressure situation it was important for me to handle things. KL and I had a discussion too,” Kohli said.

"The two strikes off the first two balls were important and then I thought I'd get the ball in the gaps and get the job done. I haven't been part of a Super Over for too long but happy to have got my team across.”

Kohli also praised the immense character that the team has shown when up against adverse circumstances and lauded his side for the mental strength they’ve exhibited to come out victorious in the Super Overs of the previous two games.

"There's something new that I've learnt (from these two games) -- you've just got to stay calm, observe what's happening and if the opportunity comes then you capitalize on it,” a chuffed Kohli said.

"We hadn't played Super Over before and now we have played two in a row. It feels good when you're out of the game and get back in, it really shows the character of the team.

Kohli also went on to state that all the players in the side had a positive vibe around them, and were thrilled with the end result.

“Everyone looked to be in good head-space. We were playing well in the situation looking at how well the opposition played. We are very proud of how we went about our business today," he added.