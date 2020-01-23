NZ vs IND 2020: VVS Laxman praises winning culture of current Indian team; backs them to win against New Zealand

Zaid K FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 23, 2020

Laxman believes India will emerge triumphant against the Kiwis in their own backyard

Former cricketer VVS Laxman believes that India’s squad depth and brilliance in both the batting and bowling department will help them win a lot of overseas tournaments, starting with their latest assignment against New Zealand.

Last year, India became the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia by lifting the Border-Gavaskar trophy. What helped India trump the mighty Aussies in their own backyard was the batting masterclass exhibited by Cheteshwar Pujara throughout the tour, along with the lethal pace battery which consisted of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav.

Virat Kohli’s devastating pace attack tore right through the Australian batting lineup on multiple occasions, and their red-hot streak persisted for the remainder of the 2019 cricket season.

Laxman believes that with the depth in the batting and bowling department at India’s disposal, winning overseas tours, especially Test matches, will be something that we’ll see a lot of from the Kohli’s side.

The veteran right-hander trusts the team to get the job done against New Zealand and emerge victorious in their first overseas assignment of 2020.

"There's a lot of depth, not only in the bowling unit. There is now a lot of experience, class in their batting lineup. They will be a real threat and they will be winning a lot of overseas tours. Starting with New Zealand, I'm backing India to win," Laxman said while speaking to India Today.

Laxman was also asked about India’s prospects of winning major ICC trophies, with the T20 World Cup coming up towards the end of the year. India have had a recent history of not being able to get over the line after reaching the latter stages of an ICC tournament, and the last major ICC trophy they won was the Champions Trophy in 2013 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

However, Laxman explained that the creation of a culture wherein the team show a lot of character in the face of adversity is what will aid India’s push to win the T20 World Cup this year.

"There is a culture which has been created within this Indian team. The culture to think like a champion. Results and trophies will come their way there is no doubt about it," Laxman added.