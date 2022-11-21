NZ vs IND 2022: 3 records that were broken during India's thumping win in the second T20I 

Courtesy of a heroic batting display by Suryakumar Yadav, Team India managed to trounce New Zealand by 65 runs in the second T20I of the ongoing white-ball series. The encounter took place at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, 20 November.

India, after being selected to bat first, achieved a mammoth total of 191-6 thanks to Suryakumar's magnificent innings of 111* off 51 balls. The in-form Mumbai batter radiated finesse and authority from the get-go, picking up every corner of the field.

New Zealand's innings in reply ran out of steam as they were skittled out for just 126. The hosts had it tough due to an all-round effort from the Indian bowlers, who grabbed seven of the 10 wickets with spinners and three with pacers.

The lop-sided clash on Sunday saw a slew of records broken. Let's take a look at the three of them.

#1 Deepak Hooda becomes 1st Indian to hit a century and take a four-wicket haul in his T20I career

While he endured a golden duck with the bat, Deepak Hooda did his job with the ball as he bagged an impressive four-wicket haul. In his 2.5 overs, the part-time off-spinner leaked just 10 runs while helping India wipe out New Zealand's tail with his four scalps.

In doing so, Hooda has now become the first player from his country to hit a century and take a four-wicket haul in his T20I career. The 27-year-old made a T20I ton against Ireland earlier this year.

#2 Tim Southee becomes only the second bowler to have taken multiple hat-tricks in Men's T20Is

Tim Southee registered a hat-trick

After Suryakumar Yadav unleashed his beast mode and took a toll on the Kiwi bowlers, Tim Southee produced a wily 20th over. The experienced campaigner not only gave away just five runs, but also etched his name in the history books by taking a hat-trick.

Southee dismissed Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, and Washington Sundar on successive deliveries in the last over of the visitor's innings. He thus became the only bowler, apart from Lasith Malinga, to take two hat-tricks in T20Is.

Southee’s first hat-trick came against Pakistan in 2010 in Auckland.

#3 India are now the first team to win 10 T20Is by 50+ runs in a single calendar year

This has been a record-breaking year for the Indian team. The encounter against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui marked their 62nd international game in 2022 - a record for any country in a single calendar year.

Apart from this, with their massive 65-run victory on Sunday, the Men in Blue also became the first team to have 10 wins by 50+ runs in T20Is in a single year. The next best team on the list are New Zealand, who have recorded six 50+ run victories in 2022 so far.

