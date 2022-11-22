NZ vs IND 2022: 3 records that can be broken during the third T20I in Napier 

The third T20I of the ongoing India vs New Zealand series will take place at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday, November 22. While the hosts don't have a chance of winning the series, they can level it by winning the Napier T20I. The Men in Blue currently lead the series 1-0, winning the second game after a washout in the first fixture.

India, under the leadership of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, have an unassailable lead in the T20I series after a fine batting display at Bay Oval. While Suryakumar Yadav stood out with yet another T20I century, the Indian bowlers also stepped up and displayed an all-round effort.

As Team India look to clinch another T20I bilateral series, New Zealand will be eyeing an improved performance. Although skipper Kane Williamson is unavailable for the game, the Blackcaps have a strong squad with a good mix of youth and experience.

The match in Napier also offers both teams a chance to break a number of records. Let's take a look at the three of them.

#3 Glenn Phillips needs just 17 more runs to become New Zealand's leading T20I run-scorer in a single year

Probably the best Kiwi T20I batter currently, Glenn Phillips was simply sensational for the Kiwis in the T20 World Cup 2022 Down Under, scoring 201 runs at a fantastic strike rate of just under 160.

With also a century at the showpiece event, Phillips has amassed a total of 662 runs at an average of 44.1 across 18 T20I innings so far this year.

If the middle-order batter manages to score 17 more runs in the upcoming game against India, he will become New Zealand's highest T20I run-getter in a single calendar year.

The record is currently held by Martin Guptill, who mustered 678 runs in 18 T20I innings in 2021.

#2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs three more wickets to become the leading T20I wicket-taker in 2022

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the most experienced player in the current Indian line-up, has been a constant wicket-taking threat, especially with the new ball so far this year.

With 37 wickets in 31 T20Is, the talismanic pacer has been India's highest individual wicket-taker this year. If he manages to scalp three more times in Napier today, Bhuvneshwar will become the bowler with the most T20I wickets in a calendar year.

Ireland's left-armer Joshua Little has currently taken the most scalps in a single calendar year with 39 wickets this year.

#1 Ish Sodhi requires just one scalp to become the highest wicket-taker against India in T20Is

Despite his middling outing in the second T20I, Ish Sodhi will be on the verge of creating a personal milestone when he steps onto the field against India on Tuesday.

The wily leg-spinner is just one wicket away from becoming the leading wicket-taker against India in the T20 internationals. With 21 scalps in 16 matches, Sodhi is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker alongside England's Chris Jordan.

However, Sodhi doesn't boast a great record in Napier (0 wickets in three T20Is) and it will be interesting to see what unfolds on Tuesday.

