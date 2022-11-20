NZ vs IND 2022: 3 records that can be broken in the 2nd T20I in Mount Maunganui 

India and New Zealand will square off in the second T20 International of their three-match series on Sunday, November 20 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The first game in Wellington was abandoned due to rain.

In the absence of senior players including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul, the Indian side will attempt to regroup itself under the leadership of Hardik Pandya and will also look to test out a few youngsters as well.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will also look to overcome their heartbreaking exit from the semifinals of the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022. The hosts boast a strong squad, pretty similar to what they had at the showpiece event.

The match in Mount Maunganui offers both teams a chance to break a number of records. Let's take a look at the three of them.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav only needs 6 more boundaries to become the 1st Indian to hit 100 T20I boundaries in a single year

Enjoying a terrific purple patch, Suryakumar Yadav has already shattered several records this year and is on the verge of reaching another milestone.

Having smashed as many as 94 boundaries in 29 T20Is so far this year, Suryakumar is just six more hits away from becoming the first-ever Indian to strike 100 T20I fours in a calendar year.

If the 32-year-old achieves the milestone, he will join Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan as the only other player to have done so. In 29 T20I matches last year for Pakistan, Rizwan struck 119 boundaries.

Suryakumar has now struck the most sixes in a calendar year with 60 so far this year itself.

#2 Glenn Phillips needs just 28 more runs to become New Zealand's leading T20I run-scorer in a single year

Glenn Phillips, who is currently the best T20I hitter for New Zealand, was outstanding for the Kiwis in the T20 World Cup Down Under, scoring 201 runs at an incredible strike rate of just under 160.

Phillips, who also hit a century in the T20 World Cup, has amassed a total of 650 runs in 17 T20I innings year.

The middle-order batter will break the record for most T20I runs scored in a calendar year for New Zealand if he scores 28 more runs in the forthcoming match against India.

Martin Guptill, who scored 678 runs in 18 T20I innings in 2021, currently holds the record.

#1 India are on the verge of becoming the team with the most international matches played in a year

India v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Semi Final

When they take the field on Sunday, Team India will become the team that has played the most matches played in a calendar year.

India, who played their 61st international game this year in the second semi-final against England in the T20 World Cup, will surpass Australia's record of 61 international matches in 2009 by taking the field tomorrow.

The upcoming T20I in Mount Maunganui will mark India's record 62nd game of the year.

