NZ vs IND 2022: Hits and flops as the third ODI ends as a tie due to rain

The third and final one-day international between India and New Zealand was called off due to continuous rain at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday, November 30.

However, courtesy of their seven-wicket victory in the opening ODI, the Black Caps have bagged the three-match ODI series by a scoreline of 1-0.

After being put to bat, the Indian innings never really got going, losing wickets at regular intervals. Washington Sundar was the sole bright spot for the visitors as the left-hander scored his maiden ODI half-century (51) to take India's first-innings score to 219.

In response, the Kiwi openers eased past the new-ball threat and piled up 97 runs for the first wicket. Finn Allen scored a well-made 57 from 54 balls before getting holed out on the covers.

The Kane Williamson-led unit were in a dominant position at 104/1 after 18 overs when rain ensured that no further play was possible. They were 50 runs ahead of the DLS par score. It was irrelevant, though, as New Zealand needed to complete 20 overs in order for the result to be feasible.

To complete the review of the game, let's take a look at the hits and flops from the third and final ODI between India and New Zealand.

#4 Flop - Deepak Chahar

Making his comeback after almost two months, Deepak Chahar had a forgetful outing with the ball on Wednesday. While it isn't always easy for a player to set the stage alight immediately after returning from an injury, the conditions were tailor-made for Chahar.

However, the Agra-born pacer lacked venom and bowled too many 'hit-me' deliveries during his spell. Opening the innings with the new ball, Chahar did garner some movement off the deck initially but it didn't cause much trouble for the Kiwi batters.

The right-armer gave away too many full-length deliveries, which were easily dispatched by Devon Conway and Allen. Going wicketless, Chahar leaked 30 runs in the five overs he bowled in the third ODI.

#3 Hit - Adam Milne

While he may end up being expensive at times, Adam Milne has a knack for producing effective moments for his side. That's exactly what he did against India on Wednesday.

Despite leaking at 5.7 per over (highest economy by a Kiwi pacer on Wednesday), Milne dismissed three crucial Indian batters in Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav in his ten-over spell.

Enjoying the pacey conditions on offer in Christchurch, Milne stuck to his lines and lengths perfectly and troubled the Indian batters on occasions. While Tim Southee and Matt Henry set the tone by keeping the Indian openers quiet, Milne took his chances and returned with the figures of 3/57 to put India in trouble.

#2 Flop - Indian batting unit

The chilly weather, coupled with a pacer-friendly pitch at Hagley Oval, required proper application from the Indian batters when they were put in to bat first today.

While Gill took his time to settle in, Dhawan didn't shy away from stepping out to attain the upper hand against the Kiwi pacers. However, the southpaw's approach also proved to be his downfall when he chopped on a delivery by Milne onto the stumps.

Following this, no Indian batter held one end up for long, with wickets tumbling at regular intervals. However, it was the manner of dismissals that might concern the Indian team management as almost every other batter was dismissed while playing a loose shot.

Barring Sundar and Shreyas Iyer, all the Indian batters failed to adapt and gauge the bounce on the pitch, leading them to lose their first six wickets within just 109 runs.

#1 Hit - New Zealand openers (Finn Allen and Devon Conway)

While chasing 220 wasn't going to be an arduous task, it could have been a cagey affair given the movement that was available off the deck. A good start was imperative for New Zealand, which was ably provided by Finn Allen and Devon Conway.

The Kiwi duo not only weathered the new-ball threat but also motored along with free-flowing runs as well. While Allen mixed caution with aggression, Conway remained imperturbed and remained unbeaten at the other end.

Allen and Conway's opening stand of 87 runs was enough to put the Indian team on the back foot. If not for the rain ending the game prematurely, New Zealand would have sailed past the Men in Blue with an ample amount of overs to spare.

