NZ vs IND, 5th T20I: 3 Standout players from the match 

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 02 Feb 2020, 18:43 IST

India celebrate another series win
India celebrate another series win

New Zealand hosted India for the last T20I in the five-match series at Mount Maunganui as the hosts were looking to avoid a clean sweep from the visitors. On a dry wicket, Rohit Sharma, who captained India as Virat Kohli was rested, won the toss and elected to bat first.

India managed to post a total of 163 for the loss of three wickets, thanks to some brilliant batting from Rohit and KL Rahul. Chasing the score, New Zealand were cruising and at one point, they had 116 runs on the board for the loss of three wickets during the 13th over.

But, somehow, the Kiwis managed to blow their advantage yet again and kept losing wickets at regular stages, which resulted in India winning the game by 7 runs. Here, we are going to take a look at the three standout players from the game.

#3 Tim Seifert

Tim Seifert looked in brilliant touch in the series
Tim Seifert looked in brilliant touch in the series

Another game, another half-century for New Zealand's wicket-keeper batsman, who seems to be in a rich vein of form right now. After New Zealand lost three quick wickets at the top, they were in need of a partnership and Tim Seifert provided that with Ross Taylor.

While Taylor took the back seat, Seifert went after the bowling, scoring 50 runs from just 30 balls, with five fours and three sixes. Unfortunately, though, New Zealand's lower middle-order couldn't get the home side over the line, and thus Seifert's brilliant innings went in vain.

#2 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma's unfortunate injury will be a point of huge concern

Rohit Sharma returned to the Indian side as the skipper after being rested for the 4th T20I and he batted at number three, instead of opening. The 32-year-old didn't disappoint and scored another half-century. It was his partnership with KL Rahul that set India's tone.

Sharma scored 60 runs from 41 balls, with three fours and three sixes before he injured his calf and was retired hurt. Virat Kohli would be hoping that his vice-captain is well because the hosts need him for the ODI series that will start on 5th February.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah was the match winner for India
Jasprit Bumrah was the match winner for India

Jasprit Bumrah was India's best bowler on the day by a country mile as he was the one who stepped up when it looked like New Zealand were going to win the game quite easily. The first over he bowled was a maiden in the Powerplay and then he came back when India wanted to break the partnership between Tim Seifert and Ross Taylor.

Bumrah, in the four overs he bowled, gave away just 12 runs and picked up three wickets. The Indian fast bowler recently returned from injury and slowly but surely, he seems to be getting back to his best.

Published 02 Feb 2020, 18:43 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Jasprit Bumrah Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
