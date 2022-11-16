NZ vs IND T20I Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

New Zealand and India will lock horns in a three-match T20I series starting on Friday, November 18. Sky Stadium in Wellington, Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui and McLean Park in Napier will host their respective matches.

New Zealand are coming into this encounter after making an exit from the semi-final against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022. The Blackcaps will be led by Kane Williamson and we can expect a good fightback from the hosts after they lost their previous bilateral series in India 0-3.

However, Team India had a pretty poor outing against England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, losing by 10 wickets. The Men in Blue will be captained by ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the absence of a few star players. Team India will be looking to find momentum after a disastrous exit from the mega T20 event.

NZ vs IND Head-to-head record in T20Is

The two sides have met against each other on 21 occasions in T20I cricket, with India winning 11 of them and the Blackcaps bagging nine victories. One contest ended without a result.

The last time these two sides locked horns was in a three-match T20I series in November 2021 in India when the hosts came out on top by 3-0.

NZ vs IND T20I Series 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, November 18

New Zealand vs India, 1st T20I, 12.00 pm

Sunday, November 20

New Zealand vs India, 2nd T20I, 12.00 pm

Tuesday, November 22

New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20I, 12.00 pm

One can follow Sportskeeda's live commentary of the NZ vs IND T20I Series here.

Where to watch NZ vs IND T20I Series 2022: Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on Amazon Prime Video and DD Sports

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for NZ vs IND T20I Series:

India: Amazon Prime Video and DD Sports

Australia: Fox Sports

UK: Sky Sports

New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ

USA: ESPN+

NZ vs IND T20I Series 2022: Squads

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (c), Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen (wk), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, and Blair Tickner.

India

Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Umran Malik.

