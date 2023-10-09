NZ vs NED Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before New Zealand vs Netherlands 2023 World Cup match

New Zealand will take on Netherlands in match number six of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, October 9. This will be second game for both the sides in the competition.

The Kiwis got their World Cup campaign off to a near-perfect start, hammering defending champions England by nine wickets in the tournament opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

First, the Kiwi bowlers did a clinical job to restrict a strong England batting line-up to 282/9. Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway then hammered brilliant hundreds as New Zealand romped home in 36.2 overs.

Netherlands went down to Pakistan by 81 runs. However, they gave a good account of themselves against a much-fancied opposition. Bowling first, the Dutch team reduced Pakistan to 38/3 before the batting side recovered to 286. Bas de Leede (4/62 & 67) came up with an impressive all-round effort.

New Zealand vs Netherlands head-to-head record in ODIs

New Zealand and Netherlands have met four times in one-day internationals, with the Kiwis winning all four contests. All their victories have been by comprehensive margins - three by 100-plus runs and one by seven wickets. Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 4

Matches won by New Zealand: 4

Matches won by Netherlands: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 0

New Zealand vs Netherlands head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

New Zealand and Netherlands have met only once in the ODI World Cup during the 1996 edition. In the match held in Vadodara, the Kiwis batted first and scored 307/8. The Dutch were held to 188/7 in response.

Last 5 New Zealand vs Netherlands ODI matches

As mentioned earlier, New Zealand and Netherlands have met only four times in ODIs. They last clashed in Hamilton in April 2022. Here's a short summary of the four ODI matches played between New Zealand and Netherlands:

NZ (333/8) beat NED (218) by 115 runs, Apr 4, 2022

NZ (264/9) beat NED (146) by 118 runs, Apr 2, 2022

NZ (204/3) beat NED (202) by 7 wickets, Mar 29, 2022

NZ (307/8) beat NED (188/7) by 119 runs, Feb 17, 1996