NZ vs PAK 2024: Hagley Oval, Christchurch pitch history and T20I records

The final two T20Is of the New Zealand vs Pakistan series will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Home team New Zealand have already secured an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series and will aim to complete a clean-sweep in the series now.

On the other hand, Pakistan will look forward to winning the last two T20Is and gaining some momentum before the T20 World Cup 2024. The fourth T20I will take place today, while the fifth T20I is scheduled to be played on January 21.

Prior to the last two Pakistan vs New Zealand T20Is, here's a look at the pitch history and T20I records of Hagley Oval.

Hagley Oval, Christchurch T20I records and stats

Christchurch has been a great venue for batters. The average first innings score in T20Is on this ground has been more than 160. The Blackcaps have a 4-3 win-loss record in the shortest format of the game at this venue.

Here are some important stats that fans should know from the previous T20Is hosted by Christchurch:

T20I Matches played: 9

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 6

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 208/5 - New Zealand vs. Bangladesh, 2022

Lowest team total: 131 - Australia vs. New Zealand, 2021

Highest successful run-chase: 177/3 - Pakistan vs. Bangladesh, 2022

Average Run Rate: 8.11

Highest individual score: 99* - Devon Conway (NZ) vs. Australia, 2021

Best bowling figures: 4/28 - Ish Sodhi (NZ) vs. Australia, 2021

Average first innings score: 162

Hagley Oval, Christchurch pitch report

The pitch report for the fourth and fifth T20Is of the Pakistan vs New Zealand series will be broadcast live, before the toss. Generally, the wicket at this venue is good for batting, and teams have posted big scores on the board.

No batter has scored a hundred in T20Is on this ground, while no bowler has recorded a five-wicket haul. It will be interesting to see if any of the players can achieve the feat in the upcoming matches.

Hagley Oval, Christchurch last T20I

Pakistan beat New Zealand by five wickets in the previous T20I hosted by Christchurch. The match happened on October 14, 2022, when Kane Williamson's half-century helped the Kiwis post 163/7 on the board. In reply, Haider Ali's unbeaten 15-ball 31* guided the Men in Green home in the 20th over.

11 sixes were hit in the two innings of that match. A total of 12 wickets fell, with spinners accounting for five of them.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 163/7 (Kane Williamson 59, Haris Rauf 2/22) lost to Pakistan 168/5 (Mohammad Nawaz 38, Michael Bracewell 2/14) by 5 wickets.

