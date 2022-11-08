NZ vs PAK Match Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Even three matches ago in the 2022 T20 World Cup, a potential New Zealand vs Pakistan semi-final was nothing but a fever dream. But Babar Azam's men have somehow sneaked through to the Sydney Cricket Ground, where they will meet the Kiwis on Wednesday, November 9.

Everyone knows how they got here. South Africa crumbled against the unfancied Netherlands, Pakistan themselves beat Bangladesh fairly comfortably and India clinched top spot in the group with a win over Zimbabwe, setting up a clash against the Group 1 table-toppers for the Men in Green.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have taken a highly contrasting route. They've been on the money right since the start of the T20 World Cup, when they hammered the defending champions and Pakistan's semi-final nemesis from last year to establish themselves as favorites. The Black Caps suffered a brief setback at the hands of England but their net run rate of 2.113 ensured that they finished at the Group 1 summit.

New Zealand have fallen short when push comes to shove in ICC events every single time over the last two decades. Pakistan, meanwhile, are as unpredictable as they come, especially in the shortest format. Can the Kiwis make another T20 World Cup final? Or will Babar and Co. bring the 1992 comparisons to life and make the most of the lifeline the Proteas handed them?

New Zealand have been propped up by the batting contributions of Glenn Phillips, who has made a huge impact at No. 4 despite being surrounded by sedate batters. Among those batters are Kane Williamson, who finally played to his potential against Ireland with a quick 61, and Devon Conway, who has done nothing of note since his Player of the Match showing against the Aussies.

Pakistan's four-pronged pace attack will be handed a real challenge in the form of New Zealand, who are excellent players of fast bowling. The SCG might produce a good wicket for batting but it is unlikely to see the ball hurry onto the batter, something that might bring Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz and Iftikhar Ahmed into play.

Conversely, Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner will need to be at their best, especially if Pakistan's openers manage to finally get stuck in. But the real battle will involve Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson, who are primed to exploit Pakistan's evident weakness against quality pace.

A tantalizingly balanced contest is on the cards for the first T20 World Cup semi-final. At first glance, New Zealand are the form team and have definitely clicked more consistently in the tournament. But they're up against a side that's hitting its straps at the right time.

Will the Black Caps be able to handle Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has overcome a slow start to scalp seven wickets in his last two matches? Will they be able to accelerate against the pacy Haris Rauf and the wily Naseem Shah at the death? It's possible, but the Kiwi batting lineup has been too reliant on one man - Phillips.

Pakistan might be the underdogs heading into the first semi-final, but they could use that to their advantage and go one step further than last year. If their openers fire, the Men in Green might be able to lay one hand on the T20 World Cup trophy by booking their spot in the final.

NZ vs PAK Match Prediction: Pakistan to win today

