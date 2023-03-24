NZ vs SL 2023: Eden Park, Auckland pitch history and ODI records

The ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will start on Friday at Eden Park in Auckland. The start time for the first game is 6:30 am IST (2:00 pm local time).

New Zealand have already qualified for the 50-over World Cup, but Sri Lanka are yet to cement their place in the top 8 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table. Sri Lanka are tenth in the standings with 77 points from 21 games. They will inch closer to a direct entry if they beat New Zealand 3-0.

Before the series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka starts, here's a look at Eden Park's pitch history and other details.

Eden Park, Auckland ODI records & stats

Teams batting second have been quite successful in ODIs hosted by Eden Park. The teams chasing a target have won 43 of 78 games. Teams batting first have won only 30 games, while five games did not produce a winner.

The venue is not a high-scoring one, as there has not been a 350-run total in the 78 ODIs here. Moreover, the average first innings score in ODIs in Auckland has been 218. Here's a list of some vital stats from previous ODIs played at this venue.

ODI matches played: 78

Matches won by teams batting first: 30

Matches won by teams batting second: 43

Matches Tied: 2

Matches Abandoned: 3

Highest individual score: 146* - Marcus Stoinis (AUS) vs. New Zealand, 2017

Best bowling figures: 6/28 - Mitchell Starc (AUS) vs. New Zealand, 2015

Highest team score: 340/5 - New Zealand vs. Australia, 2007

Lowest team score: 73 - New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka, 2007

Highest successful run-chase: 340/5 - New Zealand vs. Australia, 2007

Average first-innings score: 218

Eden Park, Auckland pitch report

As mentinoned above, the pitch in Auckland is not a batting paradise, but batters have scored big after settling in the middle. Pacers have also enjoyed themselves on this ground.

Expect the fast bowlers to have a great outing in the first ODI between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. The captain winning the toss should look to field first.

Eden Park, Auckland last ODI match

New Zealand beat India by seven wickets in the last ODI on this ground. Half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer helped India post 306-7 on the board.

In response, New Zealand scored 309-3, riding on a 104-ball 145 from Tom Latham. Not a single spin bowler from the two teams could take a wicket in that ODI.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 309/3 (Tom Latham 145*, Umran Malik 2/66) beat India 306/7 (Shreyas Iyer 80, Lockie Ferguson 3/59) by 7 wickets

