NZ vs SL 2023: Head to head stats and records you need to know before New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Test series

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Test series is scheduled to start on Thursday, March 9, in Christchurch. This series holds a lot of significance in the race to the ICC World Test Championship final.

The Blackcaps have already been knocked out of the tournament, but they can eliminate Sri Lanka from the race as well by not allowing them to win this series by 2-0. Sri Lanka need a 2-0 win in the series to keep themselves alive in the competition.

Before the important World Test Championship series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka starts, here are some important numbers you need to know from the Test rivalry between these two nations.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in Tests

New Zealand lead the head-to-head record in Test matches against Sri Lanka by 16-9. The two teams have met in 36 Tests, with 11 of them ending in a draw.

NZ vs SL head-to-head record in New Zealand

New Zealand enjoy a 11-2 lead in home Test matches against Sri Lanka. The Lankan Nation have played 19 Tests on New Zealand's soil but have managed only a couple of victories.

Last 5 matches of New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Test series (in New Zealand)

New Zealand have won four out of their previous five home Tests against Sri Lanka. One game has ended in a draw. Here's a summary of the last five New Zealand vs Sri Lanka encounters in New Zealand:

NZ (178 & 585/4 dec) beat SL (104 & 236/9) by 423 runs, Dec 26-30, 2018. NZ (578) drew with SL (282 & 287/3), Dec 15-19, 2018. NZ (237 & 189/5) beat SL (292 & 133) by 5 wickets, Dec 18-21, 2015. NZ (431 & 267/3 dec) beat SL (294 & 282) by 122 runs, Dec 10-14, 2015. NZ (441 & 107/2) beat SL (138 & 407) by 8 wickets, Dec 26-29, 2014.

