NZ vs SL 2023: John Davies Oval, Queenstown pitch history and T20 records

The final T20I of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka series will take place at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown on Saturday, April 8. Both teams have won one match each in this series so far. The winner of the third T20I will secure the series.

Sri Lanka won the first T20I of the series via a Super Over, while the Blackcaps won the second T20I by nine wickets.

John Davies Oval has hosted a few ODI matches in the past, but it is yet to host a T20I game. Ahead of the first-ever T20I in Queenston, here's a look at the venue's pitch history.

John Davies Oval, Queenstown T20 records & stats

Queenstown has played host to four domestic T20 matches. The pitch has not been the best for batting as the average first innings score on this ground is 146. Teams batting second have won three out of four games on this ground, which is why the captain winning the toss may look to field first.

Interestingly, out of the four T20s at this venue, there was not a single first-innings score of 170 or more. Even in the seven ODIs played on this ground, the average first innings score has been 189.

Here are some vital stats you need to know from previous T20s played in Queenstown:

T20 matches played: 4.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1.

Matches won by teams batting second: 3.

Matches Tied: 0.

Matches Abandoned: 0.

Highest team score: 170/5 - Wellington vs. Otago, 2021.

Lowest team score: 123/8 - Otago vs. Northern Districts, 2022.

Highest successful run-chase: 170/5 - Wellington vs. Otago, 2021.

Average first-innings score: 146.

John Davies Oval, Queenstown Pitch report

This venue hosted a couple of matches in the Super Smash competition last year, with Otago participating in both games. As mentioned ahead, the matches were not high-scoring encounters.

The pitch helped the pacers and spinners equally. Off-spin bowler Dean Foxcroft bagged a five-wicket haul for Otago in a match against Auckland on this ground.

John Davies Oval, Queenstown Last T20 match

Otago defeated Auckland by 37 runs in the previous T20 on this ground. The match took place on December 29, 2022. Dean Foxcroft's 34-ball 44 helped Otago finish with 165/8 in their 20 overs. Chasing 166 for a win, Auckland surrendered to off-spinner Foxcroft and lost all their wickets for 128 runs.

Foxcroft bowled a magical spell of 5/11 in four overs. Not a single batter could score a half-century in that game.

Brief Scores: Otago 165/8 (Dean Foxcroft 44, Lockie Ferguson 2/26) beat Auckland 128 (George Worker 27, Dean Foxcroft 5/11) by 37 runs.

Poll : 0 votes