NZ vs WI 2020: Brendon McCullum believes Tim Seifert can be New Zealand's next breakout star

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum believes that wicket-keeper batsman Tim Seifert has what it takes to become the country's next big star.

The Kolkata Knight Riders and Trinbago Knight Riders head coach is anticipating Tim Seifert to have a breakout summer in the team as he looks set to play a key role in the top order.

Brendon McCullum said when asked about Tim Seifert:

"He's in for a breakout season for the Black Caps. I think he's a special talent to be honest. Just seeing how quickly someone can improve and develop some skills, and his attitude and how much he wants it in this game is something to behold. His best days are certainly in front of him."

The 25-year-old Seifert has played 3 ODIs and 24 T20Is for New Zealand and will be aiming to cement a regular place in the side. He closely worked with McCullum (who he considers to be his idol) at the 2020 CPL, when the duo helped the Trinbago Knight Riders win the title.

Seifert was also called in as an injury substitute at the 2020 IPL by the McCullum-coached Kolkata Knight Riders but did not play a game.

Tim Seifert set for a top-order role for New Zealand this summer

McCullum is now working with New Zealand cricket as a mentor, and he believes that Seifert's game is quite similar to his own.

The 39-year-old was considered to be one of the most destructive batsmen in limited-overs cricket during his playing days and has helped Seifert work on his batting and wicket-keeping skills in recent months.

McCullum said:

"His game is very similar to mine. I think he's ahead of where I was as a batter at the same time, from a wicket-keeping point of view he's really improved in a short space of time. I've had the pleasure over the last six or nine months being able to help him out with his wicket keeping and also his batting."

Seifert is now set to play a key role in New Zealand's limited-overs team this summer, where he will be aiming to build on his strong showing in the T20s against India in February.

With Kane Williamson rested from the T20 squad against the West Indies, Seifert will likely take his place at no. 3 in the order.