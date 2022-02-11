New Zealand Women vs India Women 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand Women will host India Women in the first of the five-match ODI series leading up to the Women’s World Cup, which is scheduled to begin early next month. The John Davies Oval is set to host all five ODIs.

Having won the one-off T20I, the White Ferns will be high on confidence and will be looking to carry the form and momentum into the ODIs.

The hosts have a balanced side with an optimum amount of experience paired with just the right number of youngsters in the line-up. With a home World Cup around the corner and the caliber of their current squad, this could be their best chance of winning the title. The hosts will look to put in a strong performance against India Women and enter the prestigious tournament on a high.

The visitors didn’t make the best of starts to the tour. However, there are quite a few positives they can take from the one-off T20I heading into this ODI series.

India are a quality side and have shown over the years that pressure situations get the best out of them. This is India’s last chance to find the right balance to their side and give the finishing touches to the puzzle. Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami are set to return and will be looking to find their groove, with the World Cup to follow soon after the conclusion of the series.

India are heavily reliant on their spinners, while the hosts are a side that is lined with seamers. Essentially it all boils down to a contest between seam and spin.

New Zealand Women vs India Women, 1st ODI Match Details

Match: New Zealand Women vs India Women, 1st of 5 ODIs.

Date: 12th February 2022.

Time: 3:30 AM IST.

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

New Zealand Women vs India Women, 1st ODI Pitch Details

The surface at the John Davies Oval is a good cricketing one. The surface has something on offer for the seamers once the ball gets relatively old. The batters need to apply themselves and choose their shots wisely in the initial stages. The spinners could extract something off this surface if they hit the right areas.

New Zealand Women vs India Women, 1st ODI Weather Report

Overcast conditions are expected to be a feature of the matchday. Temperatures are expected to range between five and 18 degrees Celsius. Rain might cause interruptions as the game progresses.

New Zealand Women vs India Women, 1st ODI Probable XIs

New Zealand Women

Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin (WK), Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe.

India Women

Shefali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Sabbhineni Meghana, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

New Zealand Women vs India Women, 1st ODI Match Prediction

The New Zealand side is a formidable one, even more so at home. The visitors, however, won’t be push-overs and are expected to put up a fight throughout the game. New Zealand Women will still be favorites to finish on top in this encounter.

New Zealand Women vs India Women, 1st ODI TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

