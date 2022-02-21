NZ-W vs IN-W prediction: Who will win the 4th ODI?

New Zealand Women and India Women will lock horns in the fourth game of the five-match ODI series on Tuesday, February 22. The John Davies Oval in Queenstown will host this exciting encounter.

New Zealand, led by Sophie Devine, have already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series. The hosts have been clinical in all three departments and are unbeaten on the tour so far.

The White Ferns won the third ODI on February 18 by three wickets. After being put in to bat first, India were bowled out for 279 in 49.3 overs. Sabbhineni Meghana and Shafali Verma laid the platform with a 100-run stand off a mere 13 overs. While Verma put up 51 runs, Meghana scored 61 off 41 with nine fours and two sixes.

Yastika Bhatia, skipper Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur got off to starts but failed to convert. From there on, Deepti Sharma took charge and guided the Women in Blue through to a respectable score. The left-hander scored a run-a-ball 69 with seven fours and one six.

Hannah Rowe and Rosemary Mair were the pick of the New Zealand bowlers with two wickets apiece. Skipper Devine, Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay and Amy Satterthwaite each got one scalp. Lea Tahuhu bowled her heart out, but couldn't make a breakthrough.

The hosts got off to a terrible start in their run-chase as Jhulan Goswami removed both openers, Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates. However, Kerr and Satterthwaite steadied the ship for the home team with a 103-run stand for the third wicket.

Kerr carried on her good form with a 80-ball knock of 67. Satterthwaite scored 59 runs and kept the Indian bowlers at bay for quite some time. Maddy Green looked good for her 24-run knock after which Renuka Singh castled her woodwork.

From there on, Lauren Down took charge and helped New Zealand chase down the target with five balls left. She stayed unbeaten on 64 off 52 balls with six fours and two sixes.

Katey Martin's 35 and Mackay's unbeaten 17 also lent Down support. Goswami picked up three wickets for the visitors, but her efforts went in vain.

Will India Women (IN-W) beat New Zealand Women (NZ-W)?

New Zealand v India - 3rd ODI

India have looked good in the batting department, but their bowling unit hasn't looked penetrative so far. The bowlers need to make in-roads into the opposition batting on a more regular basis.

New Zealand will go into the next game as the firm favorites.

Prediction: New Zealand Women to win the match.

