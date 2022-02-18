Stats: ODI records against India women's team

India, the four-time Asia Cup champions (ODI format) and two-time World Cup finalists are probably among the top four teams in the women's ODI.

They remain unbeaten against Bangladesh, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands and arch rivals Pakistan.

Australia and England are the most successful teams against India with 39 wins each followed by New Zealand with 30 victories.

Let's take a look at some of the key performances of opposing teams against India.

ODI records against India

by Australia in 2018 is the highest team total against them. 50 all out by India in 2005 is the lowest team total against them.

scored by Charlotte Edwards of England is the most number of runs scored by a player against the Indian team. 156* by Claire Taylor of England in 2006 is the highest individual score by a player against them.

half-centuries scored by Charlotte Edwards is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player against them. 288 runs scored by Karen Rolton (Australia tour of India 2004/05) and by Lizelle Lee (South Africa tour of India 2020/21) is the most number of runs scored by a player in a series against India.

wickets taken by Katherine Brunt of England is the most number of wickets taken by a player. 6/10 by Jackie Lord of New Zealand in 1982 is the best bowling performance by a player.

wickets taken by Jackie Lord (1982 World Cup) is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a series. 36 dismissals by Sarah Taylor of England is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper against India.

dismissals by Trisha Chetty of South Africa in 2014 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings against India. 12 dismissals by Sarah Taylor (India tour of England 2012) is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a series.

catches by Aimee Watkins of New Zealand and Laura Newton of England each is the most number of catches taken by a player. 4 catches by Amelia Kerr of New Zealand in 2022 is the most number of catches taken by a player.

Edited by Diptanil Roy