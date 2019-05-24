ODI Stats: Indian Cricket Team at Headingley

India's only match at Headingley in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup will come against Sri Lanka. Till date, the Men in Blue have played nine ODIs at Headingley, winning three and losing six.

On that note, let us take a look at some of the key ODI stats featuring the Indian team at Headingley.

Batting performances

324/6 against England in 2007 is the highest total by an Indian team at this ground.

158 all out against England in 1996 is the lowest total by an Indian team at this ground.

186 runs scored by Sunil Gavaskar is the highest number of runs scored by an Indian player at this ground.

87 scored by Ravindra Jadeja against England in 2014 is the highest individual score by an Indian player at this ground.

15 half-centuries have been scored by Indian players at this ground.

2 half-centuries scored by Sunil Gavaskar is the highest number of half-centuries scored by an Indian player at this ground.

Bowling performances

5 wickets taken by Madan Lal is the highest number of wickets taken by an Indian player at this ground.

3/15 by Madan Lal against East Africa in 1975 is the best bowling performance by an Indian player at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

8 dismissals by MS Dhoni is the highest number of dismissals by an Indian wicket-keeper at this ground.

6 dismissals by MS Dhoni against England in 2007 is the highest number of dismissals by an Indian wicket-keeper in an innings at this ground.

Fielding performances

3 catches taken by Bishan Singh Bedi is the highest number of catches taken by an Indian player at this ground.

3 catches taken by Bishan Singh Bedi against England in 1974 is the highest number of catches taken by an Indian player in an innings at this ground.

